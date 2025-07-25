By News Americas ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 25, 2025: It’s Friday – and that means it’s time to refresh your playlist with the latest new music from the Caribbean. Whether you’re vibing to reggae, grooving to soca, or in the mood for genre-bending innovation, this week’s new music releases are a celebration of Caribbean sound and soul.

Reggae Meets Africa: Selector A & VP Records Drop ‘Reggae Loves Africa, Vol. 2’

Out now via VP Records, this 10-track compilation is a soulful homage to Nelson Mandela’s legacy, curated by Japanese-born reggae producer Selector A. Featuring legends like Buju Banton, Sizzla, Luciano, and Culture, the album bridges reggae and African consciousness. It’s conscious music with a global message – and a beat you can feel.

Soca Universe 2025 Has Landed – And It’s Massive

Machel Montano’s Monk Music delivers again with the release of Soca Universe 2025, the definitive soundtrack to this year’s Carnival season. From “The Greatest Bend Over” by Yung Bredda & Full Blown to the Afro-Soca anthem “Fling It Up” featuring Davido, this 30+ track compilation is jam-packed with anthems from Patrice Roberts, Voice, Kes, Fay-Ann Lyons, Lyrikal, and more.

Jimmy October Returns With “BAM BAM”

Trinidad’s genre-fusing wordsmith Jimmy October is back with his latest single “BAM BAM”—a percussive, sun-soaked fusion of soca, dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats. Produced by Brooklyn Decent and released via Ineffable Records, it’s a feel-good groove perfect for your weekend vibes.

Yeza & Rorystonelove Shake the Roots with ‘Star Of The East’

Conscious reggae gets a fiery new chapter with Yeza’s debut album Star Of The East, produced by dub legend Rorystonelove. From viral hit “Organic” to gritty bangers like “Preacher Man”, this is a no-skips record redefining what rebel music sounds like today.

Mr. Easy Drops ‘Caribbean Ting’

Dancehall veteran Mr. Easy switches lanes and embraces his soca side with the release of “Caribbean Ting,” part of the Soca Jam EP. The result? A vibrant fusion of island energy and classic grooves that pays homage to calypso legends.

Da’ville Makes Emotional Comeback with “Sunshine Days”

After a 13-year hiatus, reggae-pop sensation Da’ville is back with “Sunshine Days” – a personal anthem of healing, love, and gratitude. Distributed by AMP Music and featuring a feel-good visual by BlingBlang, it marks a soulful new chapter for the artist behind hits like “Always On My Mind.”

Rayvon & Sugar Bear Keep It Light with “She Just Wanna Party”

Need a party jam? Rayvon and Sugar Bear team up for “She Just Wanna Party,” a breezy summer banger that lives up to its name. Produced by DJ Mac and released via GTC Entertainment, it’s made for the beach, the club – or wherever you’re turning up.

This Week’s Caribbean Heat Recap Playlist:

“The Greatest Bend Over” – Yung Bredda & Full Blown

“Sunshine Days” – Da’ville

“Organic” – Yeza

“Fling It Up” – Machel Montano ft. Davido

“BAM BAM” – Jimmy October

“Caribbean Ting” – Mr. Easy

“She Just Wanna Party” – Rayvon & Sugar Bear

Whether you’re on the road, at the beach, or just catching a vibe, these new tracks are a must-add to your playlist. Stay locked to News Americas for the latest from the Caribbean music scene every New Music Friday.