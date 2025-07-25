By News Americas ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 25, 2025: Grammy-nominated Dancehall icon Baby Cham is back in a big way with the release of his long-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Sherlock’ — out now on all major platforms via his Lawless Army Music imprint.

A blazing collection of eight hard-hitting tracks, Sherlock showcases Cham’s signature mix of grit, swagger, and storytelling finesse. The project opens with a bold title track and climaxes with “Starlight,” a melodic closer that blends reflective tones with Cham’s signature lyrical command.

The album’s lead single, “Hustling In My Blood,” featuring Stephen Marley and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, is already making waves, racking up over 250,000 views on YouTube in just two weeks. The official video is a gritty visual ode to street survival and resilience, echoing the themes that have defined Cham’s career.

From “Maddest Life” to “Lamborghini Boy,” Cham delivers high-energy anthems for dance floors and headphones alike, while tracks like “Miss Seductress” and “Hall of Fame” flex his flair for seductive storytelling and emotional range.

“The cover is inspired by the community I grew up in — Duhaney Park, Kingston 20,” Cham shared on social media. “Some call it ‘The Ghetto,’ some ‘Inner City,’ but I call it ‘Home.’ I want youth to know I walked those streets too. They can make it also.”

With hits like “Ghetto Story,” “Vitamin S,” and “Lockdown” (with Usain Bolt), Cham continues to evolve while staying rooted in Dancehall tradition. Sherlock is a reminder of Cham’s lyrical depth, cultural storytelling, and undeniable star power.

STREAM ‘SHERLOCK’ NOW:

https://lnk.to/BabyChamSherlockWATCH “HUSTLING IN MY BLOOD”:

https://youtu.be/ChamHustling

July 27 – Heaven On Earth, Baltimore, MD

– Heaven On Earth, Baltimore, MD Aug. 1 – Soca vs. Reggae, Bermuda

– Soca vs. Reggae, Bermuda Aug. 9 – Carifest, Rochester, NY

– Carifest, Rochester, NY Aug. 16–17 – Beres Hammond & Friends, NJ + Coney Island

– Beres Hammond & Friends, NJ + Coney Island Aug. 23 – Oasis Festival, Toronto

– Oasis Festival, Toronto Aug. 31 – 90s Rewind, FL

– 90s Rewind, FL Oct. 28 – Welcome to Jamrock Cruise

Whether you’re a Dancehall day-one or a new-school fan, Sherlock proves Baby Cham is still at the top of his game — sharp, fearless, and unapologetically authentic.