By Keith Bernard

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 25, 2025: The optics surrounding both present and past governments of Trinidad and Tobago in the fight against organized crime are nothing short of disheartening. Despite the regular pronouncements, press briefings, and reshuffled crime plans, the situation on the ground tells a different story—one of futility, fear, and apparent failure.

The country has watched for years as successive administrations unveil “new strategies” that, in practice, seem about as effective as trying to fill a strainer with water. Meanwhile, gangs not only flourish but appear to operate with a level of impunity and coordination that should unsettle every law-abiding citizen.

One begins to wonder: have the criminal networks become so embedded in the system that they’re operating beneath it—literally? At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were tunnels running under our prisons, police stations, and even hospitals. How else does one explain the seamless continuation of organized criminal activities even from behind bars?

This is not just a matter of poor optics; it’s a matter of national security. The state appears outmaneuvered, outgunned, and outwitted. If the government wishes to regain public confidence, it must move beyond reactive policies and commit to deep, systemic reform—starting with law enforcement, the judiciary, and yes, political accountability.

Until then, we remain a nation straining to hold water—with nothing but holes in our hands.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keith Bernard is a Guyanese-born, NYC-based analyst and a frequent contributor to News Americas.