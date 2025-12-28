News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Dec. 28, 2025: A controversial petition circulating on Change.org is calling for the deportation of Trinidad-Born Rapper Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj.

FLASHBACK – Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

The petition has sparked debate online, drawing more than 52,000 signatures as of press time today. The petition, created by an individual identified only as “Pedonika Minaj,” urges U.S. authorities to deport the artist back to her homeland, citing what the petitioner characterizes as ongoing online harassment, controversial public behavior and concerns related to Minaj’s personal associations.

While the petition makes sweeping claims about Minaj’s conduct and mental state, no medical or legal authority has substantiated those assertions. Immigration experts note that U.S. deportation proceedings are governed by federal law and require clear statutory grounds – such as criminal convictions or immigration violations – not online petitions or public opinion.

Still, the campaign’s rapid growth highlights the increasingly blurred line between celebrity culture, social media disputes and immigration rhetoric.

Celebrity, Speech, And Immigration As A Talking Point

The petition alleges that Minaj’s social media activity has targeted other public figures and private individuals, framing the issue as one of public safety and accountability. Minaj, who was born in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and who became a U.S. citizen years ago, has not publicly responded to the petition.

Legal analysts point out that U.S. citizens cannot be deported, regardless of public controversy, and that calls for deportation – particularly when directed at immigrants or naturalized citizens – often reflect broader societal tensions rather than enforceable legal pathways.

“This kind of petition says more about online outrage culture than immigration law,” one immigration attorney told News Americas Now, noting that deportation is frequently misused as a rhetorical threat in digital disputes.

A Familiar Pattern In Online Culture

The petition also reignites discussion about how immigrant and diaspora figures are disproportionately targeted in calls for removal or exile during public controversies – especially when race, nationality, or accent become part of the narrative.

Advocates warn that normalizing deportation as a response to objectionable speech or behavior risks reinforcing harmful stereotypes and undermining due process.

What Happens Next

Despite its growing number of signatures, the petition carries no legal authority. Change.org petitions are designed to signal public sentiment, not to initiate government action.

For now, the campaign stands as another example of how social media conflicts can escalate into broader political and cultural flashpoints—particularly when immigration status, celebrity influence, and public accountability collide.

BACKLASH

The backlash against Minaj, who is married to comes as the rapper appeared at Turning Point USA’s four-day AmericaFest 2026 summit.

On the final day of the conservative conference, the rapper, 43, joined Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, to speak about her newfound admiration for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Her remarks led to significant fan backlash, and as of Wednesday last week, her Instagram account now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” A number of followers, however, pointed out that the “Beez in the Trap” artist had previously quit Instagram, doing so in October. Minaj’s X account remains active.

It came on the heels of her publicly backing President Donald Trump’s allegations that Christians face persecution in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted,” Minaj said at an event organized by the US at the UN, adding: “Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”

Analysts say that jihadists and other armed groups have waged campaigns of violence that affect all communities in the West African nation, regardless of background or belief.

Minaj has been open about coming to the United States as an undocumented child. In an emotional social media post in 2018, she called out the separation of families at the border during Trump’s first administration.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5,” she reportedly wrote in the caption of a photo showing young children separated from their parents at the border being detained.

“This is so scary to me. Please stop this,” she wrote. “Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again.”