News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 29, 2025: New U.S. travel and immigration enforcement measures for Green Card holders took effect on December 26, 2025. They are quietly reshaping how lawful permanent residents experience international travel – particularly immigrants from Africa, the Caribbean, and parts of Latin America.

Issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the updated protocols expand biometric tracking and introduce enhanced residency scrutiny for green-card holders, signaling a shift toward continuous monitoring rather than one-time vetting at the point of entry.

A New Reality For Green-Card Holders

Under the new rules, all non-U.S. citizens – including lawful permanent residents – are now subject to mandatory biometric collection at every U.S. entry and exit point. This includes photographs taken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at airports, land borders, and seaports, regardless of age. Previous exemptions for young children and elderly travelers no longer apply.

For many green-card holders, especially those who travel frequently for work or family obligations, the change introduces a new layer of uncertainty. Immigration attorneys say travelers should now expect more questioning, longer inspections, and closer examination of travel patterns, even when returning from short trips abroad.

Heightened Scrutiny For 19 Countries

The measures also authorize U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to conduct intensified reviews of green cards issued to nationals of 19 countries, including Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and several African and Middle Eastern nations. DHS has cited concerns about historical vetting standards and national security risk assessments.

While the policy does not revoke status automatically, experts warn that green-card holders from these countries may face additional documentation requests, delays in applications, or extended secondary inspections—particularly if they have lengthy travel histories or pending immigration filings.

From Border Control To Daily Life

Unlike previous immigration crackdowns that focused on visa applicants or undocumented migrants, the latest changes affect people who are already legally living and working in the United States. Advocates say that distinction matters.

“This represents a shift from border enforcement to lifestyle enforcement,” said one immigration policy analyst. “Permanent residents are now being reminded that their status is conditional in practice, even if permanent in name.”

Community organizations report increased anxiety among diaspora families, especially those with relatives overseas, as routine travel—funerals, caregiving, business trips—now carries additional stress and risk.

What DHS Says

In its Federal Register notice, CBP said the biometric entry-exit system is designed to address terrorism risks, visa overstays, identity fraud, and data gaps in travel records. The agency describes the rollout as part of a long-term modernization effort that will expand nationwide over the next three to five years.

What Immigrants Should Do Now

Immigration attorneys advise green-card holders to:

Keep all residency and identity documents current

Travel with proof of continuous U.S. ties, such as tax filings or employment records

Monitor official communications from DHS and USCIS

Seek legal guidance before extended international travel, particularly for those from the flagged countries

As implementation expands, advocates say the true impact of the new system will be measured not just in security metrics, but in how freely – and confidently – immigrants feel able to move across borders in a world where lawful status no longer guarantees a smooth return home.