News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 2, 2025: Across the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa, online betting is experiencing rapid growth, transforming how millions of people engage with sports, entertainment and digital platforms. The combination of rising smartphone access, improved mobile payments and evolving regulations has made betting more accessible than ever.

Platforms like bet way offer a snapshot of this wider transformation, showing how mobile-first technology and consumer demand are reshaping entertainment trends across emerging economies.

Mobile Access Driving Change

The benefits of online betting in developing countries are largely a factor of mobile access to the Internet. The GSMA Mobile Economy Report 2023 shows that in Sub-Saharan Africa, there were nearly 520 million unique mobile subscribers in the previous year.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, smartphone adoption is also on the rise. Statista indicated that smartphone usage in that area reached 74% in 2023 and mobile devices are increasingly becoming the go-to for accessing digital services. For on-the-go customers, there are portable, on-demand betting applications that replace traditional betting shops, allowing users to place wagers, follow matches and access live gaming instantly.

The increase in mobile-first access has also motivated platforms to develop applications that function seamlessly in areas with limited bandwidth. Enhanced connectivity, along with improved interface designs, is expanding the reach of digital betting even to remote regions where access through desktops is not available.

Sports Remain Central to Growth

The heart of the online wagering sector remains sports betting. Some of the biggest international tournaments, like the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League, fuel betting activity and engage audiences from around the world, boosting real-time betting.

However, the importance of local or regional leagues is also on the rise. In Malawi, the TNM Super League is hugely followed and we are seeing countries in the Caribbean like Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago increase wagering on their domestic soccer leagues.

The pace of growth in the sports betting market of Latin America is remarkable. It is a result of the regulatory changes in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. In Brazil, betting platforms reportedly had over 10.9 billion visits in 2024, making Brazil account for almost 15% of the worldwide traffic (Similarweb). This illustrates the extent of the betting market that exists and also serves as a pointer to the larger role sports are expected to have in the international digital entertainment industry.

The Role of Technology in Sports Betting

The evolution of the industry has technology at the center. There is great improvement in the usability of mobile platforms, which have become even more user-friendly and interactive. The use of cash is eliminated and replaced by mobile wallets and integrated payment systems, which make deposits and withdrawals more secure and faster.

Users can also track and bet at real-time odds, which increases their engagement in the process. This attracts audiences who prefer instant entertainment and instant engagement.

eSports betting, virtual gaming and even betting on sports are becoming more popular, particularly among the younger generation. This can particularly be seen in the audiences from the Caribbean and African countries who are now more interested in virtual leagues and global eSports competitions, which show growing demand for faster entertainment options.

Reinforcing Regulations

With rapid growth, governance of the industry becomes critical. In the past few years, countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America have introduced new laws and updated existing ones for consumer protection, equality and industry monitoring.

The Malawi Gaming Board is in charge of monitoring the licensing and compliance of digital platforms in Malawi. In the Caribbean, territories such as Curaçao are trying to improve their systems to become more compliant with international standards and also become more open. Meanwhile, Brazil and Colombia have introduced new tax regimes and consumer laws to strengthen an increasingly competitive industry alongside the rest of Latin America.

These changes protect players while also attracting investment by fostering a more stable and clear business environment. The regulated markets are now drawing in global betting operators and boosting consumer confidence.

Economic Benefits of a Digital Industry

The sports betting market in Latin America is projected to grow from 21 billion in 2023 to 54 billion by 2026 (Statista). This sector is turning into a crucial economic driver, which is in turn strengthening government revenues through taxation and licensing fees and driving innovation in fintech and mobile payment systems.

Mobile betting in Africa is driving the use of digital wallets, advancing financial inclusion and creating new jobs in technology, compliance and customer support. Countries in the Caribbean are benefitting from regulated taxation, which funds social programs, infrastructure and development.

Looking Ahead

The increasing popularity of online betting in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America underscores a broader transformation. The convergence of mobile-first services, reliable digital payment systems and sports entertainment is advancing the digital economy.

Platforms such as Betway Malawi showcase how new markets are starting to bend to these changes. With consumers adopting mobile technology and governments exercising control, the future of online betting in these areas is likely to change for the better.

With the changes, these betting platforms are transforming entertainment around the world. With mobile technology, it is now possible to connect fans and players to a digital world and to each other.