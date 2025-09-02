MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Sawgrass LNG & Power, a leading provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and turnkey gas-to-power solutions across the Southeastern United States and Caribbean, is proud to announce that it has once again been selected as the supplier of LNG to Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL). This latest award builds upon a trusted partnership that began in 2016 and now continues into a new decade with reliable, secure, and sustainable LNG supply for Barbados.

Under the agreement, Sawgrass LNG & Power will continue to provide LNG to support Barbados’ growing energy needs. This award reflects the two companies’ nearly decade-long collaboration and Sawgrass’s consistent record of operational excellence, reliability and innovation in delivering energy solutions uniquely tailored to the Caribbean region.

“At BNECL, LNG plays a critical transitional role in our long-term vision of strategically diversifying our energy mix beyond traditional fossil fuels toward a more resilient, low-emissions energy system. As an island economy, Barbados faces unique energy challenges that demand adaptability and resilience. This partnership enables us to focus on both short-term energy stability, the incremental integration of intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind in addition to adding battery energy storage systems (BESS), for the long-term sustainability of our people, country and planet,” Said James Browne, Officer-In-Charge of BNECL.

“We are honored to continue supporting Barbados and BNECL with dependable, lower-emissions energy,” said Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power. “From the beginning of our relationship in 2016, our shared commitment to energy security and sustainability has been at the heart of this partnership. We are excited to build on this foundation and support Barbados’ energy goals and future growth.”

The expanded supply arrangement underscores Sawgrass LNG & Power’s role as a trusted energy partner, serving a growing network of customers across sectors and throughout the Caribbean.

About Sawgrass LNG & Power

Sawgrass LNG & Power is a leading provider of LNG supply and gas-to-power solutions, serving a diverse range of customers in the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a state-of-the-art LNG facility with a production capacity of 100,000 gallons per day and 270,000 gallons of onsite storage, ensuring cost-effective and reliable energy supply to businesses and communities.