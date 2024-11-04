Dominica Awards Highest Honor To Olympian Thea LaFond-Gadson

News Americas, New York, NY, November 4, 2024: Dominica celebrated one of its brightest sports stars, Paris Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond-Gadson, by conferring upon her the Dominica Honour Award, the nation’s highest accolade, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Dominica’s President, Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, presented the Dominica Honour Award to Thea LaFond-Gadson.

The triple jump champion made history earlier this year, becoming Dominica’s first Olympic medalist with her gold in Paris, following her victory in the triple jump at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in March. Each of these triumphs marked unprecedented achievements for Dominica, solidifying LaFond-Gadson’s legacy as one of the island’s most celebrated athletes.

The award was presented during the country’s Independence Day Rally at the National Parade, where Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt acknowledged LaFond-Gadson’s significant contributions to Dominica. Announcing her award in advance, Prime Minister Skerritt praised LaFond-Gadson for the immense pride and global recognition she has brought to her country through her athletic achievements.

During the formal ceremony, Dominica’s President, Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, presented the Dominica Honour Award to LaFond-Gadson, one of 18 Dominicans and international honorees recognized this year for their contributions to the nation. Speaking afterward, LaFond-Gadson expressed her gratitude, describing the award as her “greatest achievement ever” and encouraging young Dominicans to follow their dreams with determination.

The accolades for LaFond-Gadson’s accomplishments extend beyond the national ceremony. A private sector-hosted luncheon was held in her honor on Monday, further celebrating her dedication and achievements. This latest honor comes just two months after LaFond-Gadson was appointed a Sports Ambassador and awarded a $400,000 gift along with a land grant from the government, underscoring her role as a source of national inspiration.

In his address, Prime Minister Skerritt emphasized the pride that LaFond-Gadson’s achievements have instilled in Dominica. “Her success has inspired the entire nation,” he said. With her historic Olympic victory and her continued dedication to her homeland, Thea LaFond-Gadson has secured her place as a Dominican icon.