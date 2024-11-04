The 2024 Best Female Athlete Is From The Caribbean

News Americas, New York, NY, November 4, 2024: St. Lucian born Olympic champion Julien Alfred has added yet another accolade to her remarkable 2024 season. In a historic feat at the Paris Olympics, Alfred won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.72 seconds, becoming the first athlete from St. Lucia to win an Olympic medal. She followed this victory with a silver medal in the 200-meter dash, establishing herself as the fastest woman in the world this season.

Julien Alfred is Best Female Athlete of 2024 per ANOC.

At the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards in Cascais, Portugal last week, Alfred received the prestigious Best Female Athlete Award. Presented by Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, this honor recognized Alfred’s groundbreaking achievements on the Olympic stage and her dedication to the sport.

In her acceptance speech, Alfred expressed gratitude and pride in representing St. Lucia. “This award means a lot to me. It shows that all the heart and sacrifice I put into this challenge was for a reason. I hope it can inspire an entire nation and the youth of my country to see that sacrifice is necessary to reach your dreams,” said Alfred. “This year showed me what you can accomplish if you believe in yourself, your coach, and in God. I dedicate this award to my entire country.”

Alfred’s victory in Paris surprised many, especially as the reigning world champion and pre-race favorite, Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States, was expected to claim the title. But Alfred’s sprinting prowess and resilience propelled her to Olympic gold, writing a new chapter for St. Lucia in athletics history.

“This is a very well-deserved award for an athlete who had an incredible season and captivated us all at the Paris Olympics,” said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic. “I congratulate Julien, her entire team, and, of course, the St. Lucia Olympic Committee.”

Alfred was the only athlete from the Americas to be recognized at this year’s ANOC Awards, marking a proud moment for St. Lucia and Caribbean sports on the global stage.