News Americas, New York, NY, May 7, 2025: A Dominican national accused of committing armed robbery in Massachusetts has been re-arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released despite an active immigration detainer.

Emerson Esteban Arias-Polanco was nabbed by ICE.

ICE Boston, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New England and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Boston, apprehended Emerson Esteban Arias-Polanco, 27, in Boston on March 20. Arias-Polanco had previously been charged with armed robbery — while masked — following his arrest by the Dedham Police Department on Nov. 30, 2023.

Despite ICE lodging a detainer with the Norfolk County House of Corrections on Jan. 5, 2025, requesting that Arias-Polanco be held for immigration proceedings, the facility released him from custody. The case against Arias-Polanco was escalated to Norfolk County Superior Court, where he was indicted on May 3, 2024.

“Emerson Esteban Arias-Polanco illegally entered the United States and apparently decided to commit an armed robbery while wearing a mask,” said ICE Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “He clearly represents a threat to our Massachusetts residents. It is regrettable that the Norfolk County House of Corrections decided to ignore our immigration detainer and released Arias-Polanco back into the community.”

According to ICE, Arias-Polanco entered the U.S. unlawfully at an unknown date and location, without inspection or admission by immigration authorities. He is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE officials emphasized that public safety remains their top priority and that they will continue pursuing noncitizen offenders who pose a threat to communities across New England.