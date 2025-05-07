News Americas, New York, NY, May 7, 2025: As the world’s eyes turn to the Vatican today for the historic conclave to elect a new pope, Haiti’s Cardinal Chibly Langlois stands as a symbol of resilience, faith, and global representation for the Caribbean. He is making history once more — this time, as the first Haitian prelate ever to vote in a papal conclave.

Haitian Cardinal Chibly Langlois, seen here leaving the Sylvio Cator Stadium after presiding over a Thanksgiving Mass on the first anniversary of the election of Pope Francis, in Port-au-Prince, on March 9, 2014, will vote in the conclave for the next pope. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

At 66, Langlois is no stranger to bearing spiritual responsibility under pressure. His presence in the Sistine Chapel this week reflects not only his elevation by Pope Francis, who named him cardinal in 2014, but also the faith and endurance of Haiti — a nation long tested by natural disasters, economic hardship, gang warfare, violence, and political turmoil.

Cardinal Langlois’s inclusion in the conclave is a powerful reminder of the Church’s reach into the most marginalized corners of the world. Born in La Vallée, Haiti, and ordained in 1991, he has served in some of the country’s most underserved dioceses. His pastoral mission has consistently centered on serving the poor, advocating for justice, and amplifying the voices of the forgotten.

“In a world plagued by injustice and suffering, [Pope Francis] put faith at the service of everyday life,” Langlois said in a statement following the pontiff’s passing. “He reminded everyone that the light of God is revealed in the care of each person, particularly the most deprived.”

Now, Cardinal Langlois carries that same spirit into one of the most sacred tasks of the Catholic Church — choosing its next spiritual leader.

Langlois is joined by Cuban Cardinal Juan García Rodríguez as the only two representatives from the Caribbean participating in this pivotal conclave. Together, they embody the increasing significance of Latin America and the Caribbean in shaping the future of the global Church.

Since his elevation, Langlois has served on several Vatican bodies, including the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and the Dicastery for Communication, using his influence to bring the Caribbean’s struggles to the forefront of global Church dialogue. From his leadership after Haiti’s devastating 2010 and 2021 earthquakes to his calls for deeper solidarity with the poor, Langlois has remained a steady moral force.

“The people of Haiti are suffering, believe me,” he said in 2021. “Where poverty is rife, where violence is spreading, where catastrophes take place — the Church is present and the Church is a first responder.”

Now, as he casts a vote that may shape the Church’s direction for decades to come, Cardinal Langlois carries with him not just the hopes of Haiti, but the prayerful aspirations of millions across the Caribbean.