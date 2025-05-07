News Americas, New York, NY, May 7, 2025: In a defining moment for the Cayman Islands’ political landscape, Premier André Ebanks on Tuesday officially ushered in a new era of coalition governance as he and 18 other lawmakers took the oath of office in George Town, following a tightly contested election that yielded no outright winner.

Andre Ebanks is the new premier of the Cayman Islands.

At the helm of the newly formed National Coalition For Caymanians, (NCFC), Premier Ebanks is leading what many are calling a bold experiment in unified, people-first governance — a coalition composed of members from three distinct political entities. The alliance brings together the Cayman Islands National Party (CINP), the Caymanian Community Party (CCP), and a group of independents, all of whom joined forces to form a majority in the 19-seat Parliament.

“This is a time for focus, discipline, and collaboration,” Ebanks said following the swearing-in. “We are taking care to build a government that is not only stable and effective, but also transparent — one that communicates clearly, involves the people, and earns the trust of the country.”

Despite the People’s Progressive Movement, (PPM), winning the most seats — seven — the party fell short of a majority, opening the door for coalition politics. The CINP and CCP each secured four seats and, by last Friday, announced the support of three independents, giving the new coalition a working majority of 11 seats.

In a statement released over the weekend, the group announced its unified name, NCFC, reflecting the political merger and shared vision: “National” for CINP, “Coalition” for the independents, and “Caymanians” for the CCP’s grassroots identity.

Now formally installed, the new government is expected to begin work immediately, with an initial focus on addressing an anticipated fiscal deficit and laying the groundwork for the 2026/2027 national budgets. “There is a mountain of work to get through,” said Ebanks, “but we will get through it as a team.”

On Wednesday, the new Cabinet is set to meet with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and senior civil service leaders for strategic briefings aimed at ensuring a coordinated start to the administration’s tenure.

Governor Jane Owen, who presided over the ceremony, expressed her confidence in the new administration. “I look forward to working with you as we plan to deliver for our people over the coming four years of this Parliament,” she said, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to supporting the safety and well-being of all residents.

As the NCFC takes its first steps, expectations are high. The coming weeks will be a critical test of the coalition’s cohesion and ability to translate political unity into effective leadership.

Who is André Ebanks, the New Premier of the Cayman Islands?

André Ebanks, the new Premier of the Cayman Islands, brings a blend of legal expertise and civil service experience to his leadership role. A graduate of Morgan State University in the U.S. with a degree in sociology, he later earned a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Liverpool and a Master’s in Legal Practice from Manchester Metropolitan University. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2005 and the Cayman Islands Bar in 2006.

Ebanks practiced law with top offshore firms Appleby and Walkers, specializing in investment funds. In 2014, he transitioned to public service, serving as a senior policy advisor and later as deputy chief officer in the Ministry of Community Affairs, overseeing key social support agencies. He most recently served from 2019 to 2021 in a leadership role within the Ministry of Financial Services.

Prior to taking the oath, he wrote on Facebook:”Thank you to God, my amazing wife Tiffany and children Jaxson and Savanna. Thank you to my Dad Atlee Ebanks, Nana Laura, my mother Ellena and my incredible sisters Elizabeth, Megan and Abi. Thank you to all my friends and family here and abroad and to my extraordinary campaign team. Thank you to my nominators, Patty Rivers, Genevieve Henning, Capt Owen Farrington and Roy Grant for their trust in me.

To the Election Office and all those involved in the entire election process, thank you for your professionalism – you did a superb job.

No matter in what capacity I am asked to serve, I look forward to working with my former brothers and sisters in the Civil Service.

To the voters of West Bay South, please know that you are all in my heart and I will be working diligently for you to achieve as much as possible of a ‘Reimagined Cayman’.

God Bless West Bay South and the Cayman Islands as we move forward with positivity and inclusivity.”