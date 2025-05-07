News Americas, New York, NY, May 7, 2025: The thunder of hooves at Churchill Downs this past weekend wasn’t just about tradition and triumph. It was also a testament to the immigrant dream — galloping against the odds.

Sovereignty wins the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky with immigrant jockey, Junior Alvarado. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

When Junior Alvarado rode Sovereignty to victory in the 151st Kentucky Derby, he wasn’t just claiming one of horseracing’s most coveted crowns. He was cementing the journey of an immigrant from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, who defied borders and bureaucracy to pursue greatness.

“We didn’t have much access to watch any other races,” Alvarado recalled. “But the Kentucky Derby was the famous race. Once I became a jockey, I thought my only chance to win that race — I had to go to the United States and I had to make it there. And that’s what I did.”

Alvarado’s story mirrors that of many jockeys riding in the U.S., where up to 70 percent of competitors are on temporary athlete visas, according to the American Business Immigration Coalition. Most hail from Latin American countries like Venezuela, Panama, and Mexico, where jockey academies are common, and horseracing is woven deeply into the culture.

But behind the glamour of the Derby lies a less-celebrated struggle: the immigration hurdles these athletes face to make it to — and stay in — the United States.

Racing Against Red Tape

Though P-1 and O-1 visas allow foreign athletes and individuals with extraordinary ability to compete in the U.S., immigration attorneys and guild officials say the process is intricate, precarious, and politically vulnerable.

“We’re doing more and more jockey visas than ever before,” said Bonnie Smerdon, an immigration attorney who has helped jockeys for nearly a decade. Still, she warns, “the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration could make it harder for new talent to enter.”

Already, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans — a lifeline for some riders — has been revoked, leaving many in legal limbo. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Alvarado. “There are jockeys who are incredible athletes, but they’re stuck. They just want to better themselves.”

Unsung Heroes of the Sport

Riders like Javier Castellano and Martin Garcia know the stakes all too well. Castellano, who came from Venezuela at 19, has now won over 6,000 races, including the Derby in 2023. Garcia, from Veracruz, Mexico, first entered the U.S. without papers but now rides as a citizen.

“There are many talented jockeys out there, and I’m grateful for the chance,” Garcia said. “When I’m on a horse, everything else disappears.”

The contribution of immigrant jockeys was recently honored by the Louisville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which recognized Joel Rosario from the Dominican Republic and Mario Gutierrez from Mexico. Rosario, who came on a visa two decades ago, said, “It was hard at first, but I kept going. My story — our stories — are immigrant stories.”

A Call for Recognition and Reform

Mindy Coleman of the Jockeys’ Guild emphasized how essential immigrant talent is to the industry. “Quite frankly,” she said, “it takes people from all over the world in order to have this fastest two minutes in sports in Kentucky.”

And yet, the sport’s dependence on immigrant labor contrasts sharply with the immigration challenges they face. “What Latin America is sending us is their highest-trained professionals,” noted Gabi Kuenzli, a historian specializing in Latin American sports. “They become our heroes.”

For Alvarado, now a Derby champion, the moment is bittersweet. His win proves what’s possible — but also underscores the fragility of opportunity.

“I had a dream,” he said. “And I knew I had to cross borders to chase it.”