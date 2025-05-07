By NAN’s Editorial Board

News Americas, New York, NY, May 7, 2025: The visit of Caribbean leaders with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in D.C. Tuesday, once again underscored the US’ persistent focus on security issues while offering little in terms of bold economic partnership for its third border.

Marco Rubio with Caribbean leaders in D.C on May 6, 2025.

At the heart of the discussions was an urgent call for “enhanced regional cooperation to combat drug and firearms trafficking and illegal migration,” according to a statement from the U.S. State Department. Secretary Rubio reiterated the importance of bolstering intelligence-sharing, border controls, and law enforcement collaboration through initiatives like the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

“Secretary Rubio urged our partners to make responsible, transparent decisions when selecting vendors and contractors for critical infrastructure projects,” added State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, “ensuring they are not vulnerable to privacy and security risks and exploitation by malign actors like the Chinese Communist Party.”

While security is undoubtedly a legitimate concern, the single-track emphasis raises familiar concerns in the Caribbean: where is the economic development plan? What about trade, investment, youth empowerment, or support for green infrastructure — priorities that Caribbean nations consistently highlight as central to their long-term stability?

Instead, much of Rubio’s regional outreach was spent delivering thinly veiled geopolitical warnings including on China, and doubling down on controversial U.S. policy measures — most notably, the decision to revoke visas of foreign government officials in countries that employ Cuban medical professionals.

And characterized Cuba’s renowned medical missions as a form of “forced labour,” asserting: “Cuba’s labour export programmes, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime… and deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country.”

This position, however, is sharply at odds with the views of many Caribbean governments, who have long praised the Cuban medical brigades for their role in strengthening regional healthcare systems. In response, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne delivered a firm rebuttal during the meeting, stating through his ambassador: “We are not involved in trafficking. We pay the Cuban doctors and nurses well, we treat them well, we place no restrictions on them… there is nothing sinister in it.”

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, praised Browne’s intervention, calling it “surgical and precise.” He emphasized the country’s longstanding ties to the U.S., pointing out that the diaspora population in America now outnumbers the residents in Antigua and Barbuda. “There is no question about the deep regard that we have for that relationship,” Sir Ronald noted, “but that does not mean we will abandon what works for our national interest.”

Rubio also pledged support ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, announcing the reactivation of two U.S.-administered programs aimed at enhancing early warning systems and providing rapid humanitarian assistance. Yet even this, while welcome, is no substitute for structural economic support — particularly as Caribbean nations confront worsening climate threats and post-pandemic recovery challenges.

Regional leaders have been careful to strike a tone of continued engagement. St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister and OECS Chair Dr. Terrance Drew called the meeting “meaningful and constructive,” noting on Facebook that the region looks forward to further dialogue.

But meaningful dialogue requires more than recycled talking points. It demands a willingness by the U.S. to move beyond Cold War-era geopolitics and engage with the Caribbean as true partners — not just security sub-contractors.

If Secretary Rubio, himself the son of Cuban immigrants, truly values the Caribbean-American connection, he must push for a new U.S. policy framework — one that includes equitable investment, respect for the region’s sovereignty, and a shared commitment to uplift communities, not just secure borders. Otherwise China will win again!