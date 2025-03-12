News Americas, New York, NY, March 12, 2025: A top Caribbean nation is expanding its cruise tourism sector with the development of a brand-new cruise port in Barahona, located on the country’s scenic southwest coast. This investment by the Dominican Republic aims to boost tourism in the lesser-visited region while enhancing the country’s growing reputation as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

Aerial view of the “Los Patos” beach, Barahona, in Dominican Republic. (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominican Republic’s Cruise Boom Continues

The Dominican Republic has seen record-breaking growth in cruise tourism, with passenger arrivals skyrocketing from 1.5 million in 2023 to over 2.6 million in 2024. More than 80% of these passengers arrived in Puerto Plata, the country’s leading cruise port on the north coast.

To diversify tourism and distribute economic benefits more evenly, the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism has broken ground on the new Barahona cruise terminal. The project is expected to revitalize the local economy and showcase the untouched beauty of the “Pearl of the South.”

What to Expect at the New Barahona Cruise Port

Set for completion in 2026, the Barahona cruise port will feature:

✅ A state-of-the-art cruise ship dock

✅ 35 commercial spaces, including restaurants, bars, and retail outlets

✅ An immersive rum-making experience

✅ Access to Barahona’s unspoiled beaches, biodiverse national parks, and world-class coffee farms

Barahona is renowned for its stunning coastal scenery, turquoise waters, and untouched natural reserves, offering ecotourism experiences that set it apart from the Dominican Republic’s more developed cruise destinations like Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, and Santo Domingo.

Expanding Cruise Options in the Dominican Republic

The Barahona cruise port follows the success of the Cabo Rojo cruise terminal in Pedernales, which welcomed its first cruise ships in 2024. Major cruise lines—including Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Holland America Line—are increasing calls to Cabo Rojo in 2025 and 2026, with Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, and Holland America joining the roster. Cabo Rojo is projected to welcome over 100,000 cruise passengers in 2025.

Additionally, the Arroyo Barril port in Samaná is slated for redevelopment to accommodate large cruise ships, transitioning from a tender-only port to a modernized terminal that will attract even more cruise lines.

A Bright Future for Cruise Tourism in the Dominican Republic

With new ports in Barahona and Cabo Rojo and upgrades to existing infrastructure, the Dominican Republic is solidifying its position as a top Caribbean cruise destination. These developments will not only expand tourism but also support local economies and introduce travelers to some of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking and untouched destinations.