News Americas, New York, NY, March 12, 2025: The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has entered into a landmark partnership with New Zealand to accelerate geothermal energy development across the region. This agreement, formalized during the presentation of credentials by Her Excellency Linda Charlotte Te Puni, New Zealand’s new Ambassador to the OECS, reinforces both parties’ commitment to renewable energy and climate resilience.

Strengthening Geothermal Energy for a Sustainable Future

This collaboration builds on New Zealand’s decade-long support for geothermal energy in the Caribbean and aligns with the OECS 2025-2035 Decade of Action for Sustainable Energy Development. Geothermal energy is central to the OECS’s long-term strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and strengthen regional energy security.

Key Areas of Collaboration

As part of the agreement, the OECS will implement a Geothermal Direct Use Strategy to 2035, integrating geothermal energy into sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. The initiative includes:

✅ Enhancing technical expertise through a capacity-building gap analysis.

✅ Supporting the OECS GEOBUILD Programme, which is conducting a six-month study on geothermal skills and training needs.

✅ Facilitating a geothermal resource mapping exercise to guide future investments.

✅ Providing technical assistance for geothermal power generation across the region.

Dominica Leading the Charge

The agreement comes at a pivotal time, as Dominica prepares to launch its first geothermal power plant in 2025. This will make it the second Caribbean territory, after Guadeloupe, to generate electricity from geothermal energy.

Long-Term Vision for a Greener Eastern Caribbean

The OECS GEOBUILD Programme, backed by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the European Union Caribbean Investment Facility, is playing a crucial role in ensuring the long-term success of geothermal energy in the Eastern Caribbean.

With technical support from the Aotearoa New Zealand-Caribbean Facility for Renewable Energy (FRENZ), this initiative will help the region overcome workforce challenges, build local expertise, and enhance energy security.

This groundbreaking partnership positions the Eastern Caribbean at the forefront of renewable energy innovation, paving the way for a sustainable, low-carbon future.