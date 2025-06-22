By David W. Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, June 22, 2025: Across the Caribbean and in African American neighborhoods, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout brought waves of hope, confusion, and concern. These new vaccines, built on mRNA technology and approved under emergency use, promised protection. But over time, data began to whisper and now clearly speak. These side effects are irrefutable and cannot be ignored. Studies from respected journals like Circulation and The Lancet have confirmed cases of clot formation, myocarditis, and, in rare situations, sudden cardiac death, occurring especially among young adults and women. Many of these reactions are tied to inflammatory responses in the body. While it is alleged that the vaccines did help reduce the worst COVID-19 outcomes, scientists must now ask: How can we heal from the lingering remnants of this new technology?

The truth is, the body may hold onto some elements of the vaccine’s makeup to the detriment of optimal health. Spike proteins, lipid particles, and modified RNA can remain in tissues longer than expected. In some people, this can stir up fatigue, brain fog, rapid heartbeat, or even neurological disorders. A 2023 study published in Immunological Reviews found that persistent spike proteins can trigger endothelial dysfunction, leading to microvascular damage and prolonged immune dysregulation. This is not conspiracy or panic. It is science catching up with experience. Especially for communities already under medical and social pressures, these facts matter deeply.

Yet healing is always possible. Our African and Caribbean ancestors knew this long before clinical trials. We must now walk forward with both wisdom and science. While we cannot fully remove vaccine components, we can support our bodies to repair and thrive. Traditional fruits and plants such as mango, coconut, nutmeg, guava, lemon juice, and breadfruit are not just flavorful staples but deeply nourishing remedies. Mango is rich in vitamins A and C, supporting immune repair and tissue regeneration. Coconut water is a natural electrolyte that helps flush toxins and maintain proper kidney function. Nutmeg contains bioactive compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, confirmed in a 2021 review in Phytotherapy Research. These gifts from the land are part of our healing heritage.

Our food must always be our medicine. Guava leaves brewed into tea have been shown in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies to support gastrointestinal health, promoting the proper function of probiotics and reducing gut inflammation. Breadfruit is high in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and potassium, which aid metabolism and cardiovascular balance. Lemon juice contains high levels of vitamin C and flavonoids that boost immunity and combat oxidative stress. Fermented foods like sauerkraut, chlorophyll-rich green juices, and native teas made with bissy and cerasee help cleanse the gut and replenish the gut microbiome. Black seed oil and quercetin, found in onions and apples, have been shown to modulate cytokine storms and support cellular healing, as seen in Nutrients and Antioxidants journals.

Healing also happens through the mind and the soul. For generations, faith has been the heartbeat of Black resilience. Prayer, music, and community worship calm the body and strengthen the spirit. A growing body of evidence, including a 2020 meta-analysis in Health Psychology Review, confirms that regular spiritual practice improves immune response, reduces cortisol levels, and enhances emotional resilience. When we believe, we breathe easier. When we trust God, we open space for our cells to renew. In the quiet of prayer and in the strength of praise, healing rises.

We must also call for truth and justice in public health. Many were pressured to comply with an unproven technology without full understanding. This was a complete public denial of the right to proper informed consent. Now we must choose knowledge, not shame. We must ask questions, share trauma and stories, and support one another without judgment. Health is more than merely avoiding disease. It is fundamentally about living with dignity, balance, and clarity. For Caribbean, African and African American families, that means combining tradition with truth and choosing what brings peace to both body and soul.

This is not a rejection of medicine. It is a call to remember the whole of it. True healing listens to both the science and the soil, the lab and the grandmother’s pot. The answers are already among us. We must listen. We must learn, if we are ever to live whole.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. David W. Newton MBA MBBS MD PhD is a physician scientist and theologian who blends clinical knowledge with ancestral wisdom. As Vice President of Greenville Medical Center LLC and a researcher at Einstein Medical Institute, he explores healing through infectious disease science, alternative medicine, and spiritual care. With a deep love for his people and a faith that moves mountains, Dr. Newton guides families across the Caribbean and African American communities toward healing that is rooted, real, and redemptive. He is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Community Service.