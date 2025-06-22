News Americas, WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 22, 2025: American actor Taye Diggs has traded scripts for sun as he headed to the Caribbean island of Curaçao for a relaxing retreat before his big return to Broadway.

Just before stepping into the spotlight for his Broadway run in Moulin Rouge, acclaimed actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs took time to unwind at Sandals Royal Curacao on June 17, 2025 in Willemstad, Curacao. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

The 54-year-old star soaked up some much-needed downtime at Sandals Royal Curaçao, where he stayed in a luxurious seaside bungalow complete with a private infinity pool and panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea.

Taye Diggs at Sandals Royal Curacao on June 17, 2025 in Willemstad, Curacao. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)

“I had such a great time at the Sandals Royal Curaçao property – after visiting Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this year, a getaway to the Caribbean was exactly what I needed before getting back to work,” Diggs shared.

The actor, known for his roles in Rent, The Best Man, and All American, is set to join the cast of the hit Broadway musical Moulin Rouge as The Duke of Monroth, starting July 22 through September 28.

It’s clear Diggs knows how to strike the perfect balance between work and play — and the Caribbean remains his go-to escape.