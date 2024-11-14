News Americas, New York, NY, November 14, 2024: The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council has introduced a series of new measures aimed at boosting individual and small-business participation on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE). The council has notably lowered the minimum financial threshold for investment, reducing the barrier from EC$5,000 to EC$500 to facilitate wider engagement with the regional stock exchange.

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine

These changes are part of the ECCB’s strategic initiative to democratize access to investment opportunities within the eight member territories, which include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The ECSE, launched in 2001 as a fully electronic exchange, was established to provide a platform for regional investment, but individual investors have historically been underrepresented. Currently, approximately 98% of investors are institutional entities, leaving individual participation at a marginal 2%.

To address this gap, the ECCB’s Monetary Council, which includes finance ministers from each member territory, not only lowered the entry threshold but also recommended that a portion of future bonds and treasury bills be earmarked exclusively for small investors. This safeguard is intended to prevent institutional investors from monopolizing these financial instruments, providing individual investors with fairer access.

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine emphasized the importance of public participation in the securities market, likening the opportunity to wealth-building practices common in larger markets, such as the U.S., where Caribbean diasporic families routinely invest. Antoine explained that the ECCB itself maintains substantial holdings in U.S. markets, as the U.S. dollar is essential to member economies given its status as the currency for the majority of their external debt and import transactions.

In tandem with the ECCB’s efforts, Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall highlighted the need to foster a culture of financial literacy and access to capital within the region. He outlined three key focus areas for regional credit unions: promoting financial education from a young age, expanding access to capital—particularly in underserved communities—and encouraging collaboration across sectors. These initiatives aim to equip citizens with the skills and resources to build sustainable wealth and support regional economic growth.

The announcement came at a recent conference, held under the theme “Financial Empowerment through Wealth Creation: Investment Opportunities in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).”