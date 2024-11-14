News Americas, New York, NY, November 14, 2024: Get ready to fly from Amsterdam to Georgetown, Guyana! KLM has announced the launch of its Amsterdam-Georgetown route, set to begin on June 4, 2025. This new addition is part of KLM’s expanding intercontinental network.

Starting June 4, 2025, KLM will operate two weekly flights from Amsterdam to Georgetown, with a brief stopover in Sint Maarten on the way. The route will use an Airbus 330-200 aircraft, offering 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class. Flights are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing Amsterdam Schiphol Airport at 10:00 and arriving in Georgetown at 16:35 local time.

KLM’s Georgetown route is aimed at meeting growing demand from the rapidly developing Guyanese market, reflecting the airline’s commitment to serving dynamic and emerging destinations worldwide. With these new flights, KLM opens up more travel options for passengers while fostering closer connections between the Netherlands and South America.

Flight Details for Amsterdam-Georgetown Route:

Outbound Flight (KL789): Departs Amsterdam Schiphol at 10:00, arriving in Sint Maarten at 13:00. Departs Sint Maarten at 14:20, arriving at Georgetown’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 16:35 local time.

Return Flight (KL789): Departs Georgetown at 17:55, arriving in Amsterdam Schiphol the next day at 09:15 local time.



This new route not only adds convenience for travelers between Europe and Guyana but also supports the economic growth and global connectivity to the South American CARICOM nation.