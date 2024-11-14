News Americas, New York, NY, November 14, 2024: West Indies and Guyanese cricket legend, Alvin Kallicharran, has officially unveiled his autobiography.

West Indies and Guyana cricket legend Alvin Kallicharran (second left) during the launch of his autobiography at the Oasis Cafe in Guyana.

The 75-year-old former batting inspiration, has released Colour Blind, a compelling look at his journey in cricket and the role the sport played in bridging racial divides. Launched at the Oasis Cafe in Georgetown, Guyana, the book highlights Kallicharran’s personal experiences as a professional cricketer and serves as a guide for aspiring young players.

Kallicharran, who earned the title of Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1983, achieved over 20,000 runs in his illustrious nine-year career and shared at the event that cricket opened countless doors for him, inspiring his desire to give back to the sport and to his homeland, Guyana. Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Kallicharran spoke of the values of “hard work, perseverance, hunger, and passion” that carried him from Port Mourant, Berbice to international fame. He also credited iconic figures like Basil Butcher, Lance Gibbs, Rohan Kanhai, and Sir Gary Sobers as mentors who guided his path.

“The game has been so good to me, from the village to the international world. Hard work, perseverance, hunger, passion and the desire to play this sport,” he said. ““I believe it’s my time to give back to Guyana and Berbice, because without patience you achieve mediocrity.”

Kallicharran, who averaged 44.43 in 66 Test matches, including 12 hundreds and 21 half-centuries, spoke of how he became involved in cricket.

“The life journey, mixing of races, the journey started with Basil Butcher giving me my first cricket bat. Lance Gibbs was one of my greatest mentors, Rohan Kanhai and Sir Gary Sobers are a big part of my life and we’re all different colors. Going to England playing cricket and making money off the white man, how can I turn back and say it prejudice, so it’s about bringing oneness to us as a people,” said Kallicharan.

The event also featured the book’s co-author, Tony McWatt, and remarks from Dr. Ritesh Tularam on behalf of Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, underscoring Colour Blind as both a memoir and a call for unity through sports.