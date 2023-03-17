SANTIAGO, Chile, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — On March 15 and 16 in Santiago, Chile, LONGI participated as a global sponsor in the third edition of the leading congress in the Chilean market, where the need to strengthen transmission, generation and the use of multiple resources was identified in order to be at the forefront of the current energy situation in the world.

The event organized by Energyear had a record attendance of more than 650 attendees, 55 expert speakers and more than 19 panels and presentations.

For LONGi, sustainable management has been listed as a central criterion for decision making, including continuous investments in innovation and research. The company believes that green energy technology innovations can help achieve carbon neutrality at low cost.

During the session Jorge Carlucci, Sales Manager Utility, mentioned that “LONGi has steadily advanced its climate action, establishing a GEI emissions accounting system covering the company’s entire value chain and accelerating the establishment of a sustainable development and ESG management system. In addition, it has actively increased the proportion of green electricity and continuously improved energy efficiency, reducing the carbon intensity of its products. All these efforts will lay the foundation for the gradual decoupling of productivity growth and carbon emission.”

LONGi reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and climate action, working with partners from different fields to accelerate the clean energy transition and low-carbon green development.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en