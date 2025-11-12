BY NAN BUSINESS EDITOR

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Weds. Nov. 12, 2025: Guyana’s oil juggernaut, ExxonMobil, has hit another major milestone – 900,000 barrels of oil per day – solidifying the South American nation’s position as one of the fastest-growing petroleum producers in the world.

The announcement from ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek block partners – Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Ltd. – marks a symbolic moment just six years after Guyana’s first commercial oil production began.

Yellowtail Boosts Output

The surge comes on the heels of the Yellowtail project’s successful ramp-up to its designed capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, joining the already robust operations at Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, and Payara.

Together, the four projects have propelled Guyana to output levels that rival OPEC producers such as Ecuador and surpass every other Caribbean nation combined.

“Guyana’s story is one of continuous achievements,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge. “Through close collaboration with the Government of Guyana, our co-venturers, suppliers, contractors, and employees, we are building a world-class energy sector that delivers significant value for the people of Guyana.”

A $60 Billion Energy Bet

The Stabroek block consortium has now committed more than US$60 billion in development investments — a staggering sum that underscores long-term confidence in Guyana’s offshore reserves.

Six additional government-approved projects are in the pipeline, including Uaru and Whiptail, both expected to deliver 250,000 barrels per day each by 2026 and 2027. The Hammerhead project will follow in 2029 with another 150,000 barrels per day, while Longtail – now under regulatory review – could push Guyana’s total capacity to 1.7 million barrels per day across eight developments.

Guyana’s Global Moment

This exponential growth is transforming Guyana’s economy and geopolitical relevance. Once one of the poorest countries in the hemisphere, it now boasts one of the world’s highest GDP growth rates and has become a central player in global energy markets.

But as production scales, so do expectations – from managing environmental risks and fiscal transparency to ensuring oil wealth benefits the broader population.

Still, ExxonMobil’s rapid progress signals an undeniable reality: Guyana’s oil era is no longer an emerging story – it’s a global force in motion.