By NAN Entertainment News

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds. Nov. 12, 2025: Jamaica’s creative and sporting communities are joining forces in a powerful show of unity and compassion under the banner of the “I Love Jamaica” Telethon and Concert Series – a national and global fundraising campaign to support recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, (MCGES), and spearheaded by Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, the initiative will combine the strength of Jamaica’s music, sports, and diaspora communities to help rebuild homes, schools, and livelihoods across the hardest-hit parishes in western Jamaica.

The Telethon: Music, Hope & Giving

The “I Love Jamaica Telethon” in Kingston, Jamaica, presented by Red Stripe and powered by Digicel, will air live on Sunday, November 23, from 1 to 7 p.m. The six-hour televised event will be broadcast on TVJ and CVM TV, and streamed worldwide on multiple digital platforms.

The telethon will feature an all-star line-up including Chris Martin, Masicka, Alaine, Tarrus Riley, and others, alongside appearances by Jamaica’s sporting icons Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Asafa Powell, who will join the phone lines to take calls and pledges live on air.

“The need is great, and we must answer the call to show care, compassion, and love,” Minister Grange said. “We’re leveraging the power of our creative and sports sectors to bring relief to our brothers and sisters, particularly in the western parishes.”

Donations can be made through the official government portal supportjamaica.gov.jm, with oversight provided by ODPEM and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to ensure transparency and accountability.

Global Concerts Unite Jamaica And The Diaspora

British singer Ali Campbell, seen here with the reggae group UB40 during a concert of The Hits Tour at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on April 2, 2024, will perform at the UK Jamaica fundraiser on Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo by MARCEL KRIJGSMAN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Beyond the telethon, the I Love Jamaica Concert Series will take the message of “One Love” worldwide, with major shows scheduled in London, New York, Miami/Miramar, and other key diaspora cities.

The series kicks off November 13 at KOKO Camden, London, hosted by Kane Brown and featuring an impressive lineup including Boy George, Ali Campbell (UB40), David Rodigan, Bitty McLean, Emeli Sandé, Carroll Thompson, General Levy, Robbo Ranx, Becca D, and Tippa Irie. A mega show at London’s O2 Arena is also confirmed for December 21, headlined by UB40 and Culture Club.

In the U.S., concerts are set for Miami (December 7th) and New York (December 12th at UBS Arena), produced by Bobby Clarke of Irie Jam, Jammins Entertainment, and Jamaica Strong NY Inc. The New York staging will feature Shaggy as headliner, supported by a powerhouse team including Roger Lewis (Inner Circle), Sharon Burke, and RoadBlock Radio.

Additional concerts are being explored for Toronto, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and even Serbia, reflecting the global outpouring of love for Jamaica’s rebuilding mission.

“Jamaica’s culture has always been a source of strength, pride, and global influence,” said Minister Grange. “In times of crisis, it becomes a unifying force. This concert reminds us that our people and friends around the world can come together to rebuild lives and restore hope.”

Power of Music, Spirit of Resilience

During last week’s media launch, Christopher Martin, one of the headlining artists, spoke emotionally about the initiative.

“I’ve seen the devastation firsthand. Jamaicans don’t abandon each other — we rise together. Hurricane Melissa took a lot from us, but it did not take our spirit,” he said.

Minister Grange echoed that sentiment, challenging critics who dismissed the concert as trivial. “Anyone who sees the music and our entertainers doing something at this time as frivolous doesn’t understand the power of our music. Our music heals, uplifts, and unites.”

The goal is to raise at least US$1 million across the telethon and concert series – a target Grange believes is achievable given Jamaica’s history of solidarity.

“The last time we did a telethon, we raised $60 million in just 10 days,” she noted. “We can do it again.”

More Ways To Give

The Ministry is also in discussions with the Jamaica Football Federation to organize international friendly matches featuring the Reggae Boyz in the U.S. and U.K. for hurricane relief. Additionally, Damian Marley and Ghetto Youths International are staging a separate series of U.S.-based charity events, while the Caribbean Premier League, (CPL), and Chris Gayle are planning fundraising collaborations.

Minister Grange has also encouraged citizens to register on the National Registry of Volunteers to assist with on-the-ground recovery and counseling support being led by the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches under Bishop Herro Blair.

“Hurricane Melissa may have shaken us, but it did not break us,” Grange said. “We will rebuild and emerge even stronger. Let’s show the world what ‘One Love’ truly means.”