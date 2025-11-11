News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Weds. Nov. 12, 2025: The Government of Guyana has inked a new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for shallow-water Block S4 offshore Guyana with a consortium led by global energy giants QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, and PETRONAS.

The deal, signed through the Ministry of Natural Resources, marks another milestone in Guyana’s growing oil and gas industry. Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will serve as the operator with a 40% stake, while QatarEnergy and PETRONAS will hold 35% and 25% respectively.

Awarded under Guyana’s first-ever licensing round in 2022, the PSA includes a US$15 million signing bonus and underscores continued investor confidence in the country’s hydrocarbon sector.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, hailed the signing as a signal of Guyana’s global appeal. “We are pleased to welcome QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies and PETRONAS as new partners in Guyana’s petroleum sector,” Bharrat said. “This investment demonstrates continued international confidence in Guyana’s transparent and robust licensing framework, and it reflects our government’s commitment to ensuring that the development of our natural resources is done sustainably and for the benefit of all Guyanese.”

Block S4 covers roughly 1,788 square kilometers, located between 50 and 100 kilometers off Guyana’s coast, in water depths ranging from 30 to 100 meters. The Ministry said exploration will adhere to both national regulatory standards and international best practices for environmental protection.

TotalEnergies’ Vice President of Exploration for the Americas, Daniel Larrañaga, expressed eagerness to begin operations, saying:

“We want to go fast. We want to explore this basin as soon as we can.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental stewardship, transparency, and maximizing local participation in all petroleum activities.

With this latest agreement, Guyana continues to solidify its status as one of the world’s fastest-emerging energy producers—balancing rapid sector growth with a pledge to responsible development and national benefit.