News Americas, New York, NY, May 13, 2025: Scotland is set to feel the vibrant pulse of the African and Caribbean diaspora this summer as Fife hosts its first-ever Afro-Caribbean Summer Festival on July 5 at The Glen, Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.

Fife, Scotland will welcome its inaugural Afro-Caribbean Summer Festival on July 5, 2025, celebrating African and Caribbean culture through music, food, and art.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM and promises to be a “joyful celebration of culture, community, and connection.” Bringing the flavors, rhythms, and artistry of African and Caribbean cultures to the heart of Scotland, the festival marks a significant moment of cultural unity and expression.

Fife, a council area, historic county, registration county, and lieutenancy area of Scotland, is uniquely situated between the Firth of Tay and the Firth of Forth. Known for its picturesque towns, rich history, and scenic coastal beauty, it now prepares to make cultural history with this groundbreaking celebration of diversity.

The visionary behind the festival is Temitope Ajayi-Salami, a local social entrepreneur who was inspired to create a space where diverse communities can connect and learn from one another. Her goal is to foster understanding, unity, and pride through a celebration of heritage.

“This is more than just a festival,” Temitope shared. “It’s a way to bring people together, to celebrate identity, and to build cultural bridges through food, music, art, and community spirit. We want people from all backgrounds to come, experience something new, and feel welcome.”

Attendees can expect a full day of entertainment featuring Afro-Caribbean music, dance performances, traditional and fusion cuisine, artisan vendors, and interactive cultural displays. The event aims to highlight not only the beauty and richness of African and Caribbean traditions but also their growing presence and impact within the broader Scottish and UK cultural landscape.

As the first event of its kind in Fife, the Afro-Caribbean Summer Festival is poised to become a cultural milestone – celebrating diversity, encouraging inclusivity, and deepening cultural connections across communities.