News Americas, New York, NY, May 13, 2025: In a major boost to Caribbean-South American travel, LATAM Airlines, the largest carrier in Latin America, will launch nonstop service between Lima, Peru and Curaçao starting December 2, 2025. The new route will operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays – strengthening Curaçao’s position as a growing hub for South American tourism and connectivity.

The flight will depart Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) at 12:00 PM and arrive at Curaçao International Airport (CUR) at 5:40 PM. The return leg will leave Curaçao at 6:45 PM and land in Lima at 10:25 PM.

This new LATAM route is expected to significantly enhance Curaçao’s access to vital South American markets including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay. In particular, travelers from Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Asuncion, Montevideo, Cordoba, and Mendoza will now find it easier than ever to explore the Caribbean destination’s world-class beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history.

“We welcome this exciting development with LATAM Airlines, which opens up new possibilities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange,” said a Curaçao tourism official. “Our island is ready to extend its warmth and hospitality to even more South American visitors.”

Curaçao continues to position itself as a premier destination for international travelers. With this new route, the island anticipates increased tourist arrivals and greater ease of travel for its residents. Whether for leisure, business, or family visits, the new Lima-Curaçao connection offers a compelling and convenient option.