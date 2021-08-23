News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Aug. 23, 2021: If preseason form is anything to go by, the Baltimore Ravens look like a very decent bet for the coming season. John Harbaugh’s side overcame the Carolina Panthers 20-3 to rack up their 19th successive preseason win.

That represents a joint record, the win at the Bank of America stadium equalling the previous highest total set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers side who hit the same run between 1959-1962.

The Ravens completed a very strong regular season last time around 11-5 before they were downed by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs.

It’s true that preseason form doesn’t necessarily translate to a positive season. However, this run will no doubt affect the odds on the M&T Bank Stadium side and you can keep up to date on ever-changing NFL betting picture at https://www.sidelines.io where you can make the most of their odds comparison service and hugely informative betting guides.

One big takeaway from the win over the Panthers was the display put in by Tyler Huntley, who may represent a real challenge to starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for the coming campaign.

The Ravens edged past the New Orleans Saints last week, 17-14, and take on Washington in their last preseason clash before the real fun starts. Harbaugh’s side starts the regular season with a trip to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a nice way to get the ball rolling.

Next up is an entirely different prospect as the Ravens first home fixture sees them take on NFL Super Bowl favorites the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clearly a lot of pressure falls on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson, who has been key to Baltimore’s form over the past two years, his 24-6 regular season record is a testament to that.

You can currently secure odds of (+1400) on the Ravens to go all the way but a more reasonable assertion would be chasing the (+650) offered on them winning the AFC or perhaps if you are being particularly cautious the (+115) on an AFC North top finish is a bet that is very likely to pay off.

Commenting on whether preseason form should be taken seriously or whether it even has any meaning, Harbaugh was relatively taciturn.

“Everything has meaning in life. If you’re doing it and it’s worth doing and it matters, then it’s worth doing well, I feel like the players, coaches that were involved all those times, if you want to look at the big picture of it, all those young players that were out there playing — Josh Woodrum having a game-winning drive, you can go back — those guys should all take pride in that,” Harbaugh said.

“All those guys that were part of that over those years should be proud tonight about that because it’s something that only one other team has ever done, you know, the Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers. And I’d say that’s notable,” he added.