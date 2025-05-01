News Americas, London, UK, Thurs. May 1, 2025: Caribbean heritage film maker and director, Frances-Anne Solomon’s seminal feature film ‘What My Mother Told Me,’ (1995), returns to the screen this May with special presentations at BFI Southbank and on CaribbeanTales-TV. Selected as part of ‘Black Debutantes: A Collection of Early Works by Black Women Directors,’ by the British Film Institute, the film is widely regarded as a landmark in Caribbean diasporic cinema. It explores identity, memory, and generational divides with a haunting poignancy that remains as vital today as when it first premiered.

Screening Dates at BFI Southbank:

Monday, May 5, 2025 – 14:50 (NFT3)

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 – 20:40 (NFT2)

Tickets available via BFI Southbank.

About the Film

‘What My Mother Told’ Me traces the emotional journey of Jesse, a young woman who travels from England to Trinidad to bury her father. Once there, she is forced to confront the mother who abandoned her, igniting a painful yet transformative reckoning with the past. Set against the lush backdrop of Trinidad, the film deftly navigates themes of loss, belonging, and reconciliation, capturing the personal costs of migration and cultural displacement.

The film stars acclaimed actors, including BAFTA-nominated Adjoa Andoh, (Bridgerton), the late Jamaican theatre icon Leonie Forbes, Royal Shakespeare Company veteran Clarence Smith, and award-winning performer Nadine Williams. It features evocative cinematography and a rich, textured score that deepen its emotional resonance.

Completed in 1995, ‘What My Mother Told Me’ was a pioneering work in British-Caribbean independent cinema. Produced by Solomon’s company Leda Serene Films, the project was shot on location in Trinidad and the UK, combining both narrative storytelling and documentary

influences to portray the fragmented experience of the Caribbean diaspora.

The screenplay was developed through workshops at the National Film and Television School (UK) and supported by the British Film Institute’s Production Board. Upon release, the film was praised for its authentic voice and unflinching portrayal of intergenerational trauma within Caribbean families.

A scene from What My Mother Told Me.

‘What My Mother Told Me’ was officially selected for major international festivals including:

● Toronto International Film Festival – Planet Africa Programme

● Festival of Black International Cinema (Berlin, St. Louis, Paris) – Best Film Depicting the Black Experience

● Urbanworld Film Festival – Producer’s Choice Award

● Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival – HBO Best Feature Award

About Frances-Anne Solomon

Born in England and raised in Trinidad, her career has been shaped by a transatlantic sensibility that infuses her storytelling with global resonance. Solomon's credits include multiple award-winning productions and the founding of CaribbeanTales Media Group, a pioneering platform for

● Africa Movie Academy Awards – Best Diaspora Feature

● Sony Radio Academy Awards – Best Feature

● New York Festivals TV & Film Awards – Gold Medal for Performing Arts

She is also a leading advocate for diversity in media, with initiatives aimed at training and supporting new generations of filmmakers from underrepresented communities.

Following its BFI Southbank screenings, What My Mother Told Me will be available for streaming globally via CaribbeanTales-TV throughout the month of May.

BFI Tickets: https://bit.ly/42VWldf