Caribbean Countries Selected as Guest of Honour for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Caribbean Countries have been selected as Guest of Honour for the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), held from 26 April to 5 May 2025, under the theme ‘Knowledge Illuminates Our Community’.

By hosting the group, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) aims to highlight the cultural diversity of the 25 Caribbean Countries, strengthening their cultural and intellectual exchange with the Arab region. A special pavilion will be dedicated for the Guest of Honour in coordination with these countries’ embassies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, celebrating their cultural diversity in literature, arts, music, and cuisine.

Spotlighting Caribbean countries as Guest of Honour forms part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen the publishing and translation industries, enabling new partnerships to provide Arab readers with access to Caribbean literature. It also highlights similarities between Arab and Caribbean cultures, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global cultural capital that embraces linguistically and culturally rich regions, promoting literary diversity beyond the traditional framework, which often focuses on Europe and the US.

A lively programme of activities was planned to showcase the Caribbean region’s culture, knowledge, and civilisation , underscoring its close ties with the UAE. The programme aims to strengthen the ALC’s collaboration with Caribbean cultural institutions, enriching the public’s culture with fresh creative content, while reflecting the UAE’s thriving and diverse landscape.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Caribbean nations are home to one of the world’s most diverse cultures, shaped through centuries of interaction and influences from various nations, setting the stage for a distinct and unique cultural identity that we are pleased to highlight at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair this year.”

“Caribbean culture is characterised by its innovativeness and adaptability, where it has forged and maintained a strong identity of its own despite external influences,” H.E. added. “The region has succeeded in creatively showcasing its heritage to the world, ensuring its continuity and visibility. Its literary contributions address core human issues, and with that in mind, we sought to host the countries of the Caribbean region in this year’s fair to explore opportunities for cooperation in creative industries, bring the Arabic language and other cultures closer together, and highlight our values of brotherhood and dialogue among peoples and cultures.”

The Guest of Honour programme also features literary, artistic, musical, and culinary performances, along with events and discussion panels featuring ambassadors, publishers, and authors from the Caribbean. While cooking demonstrations by professional chefs highlight Caribbean cuisine and its rich blend of African, Indian, and European flavours.

The ADIBF Guest of Honour programme is multifaceted, offering a variety of cultural, intellectual, and creative events catering to all segments of the community, and bringing together prominent Arab and international creatives to share their experience and knowledge with an audience of intellectual and literary enthusiasts.