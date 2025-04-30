News Americas, New York, NY, April 30, 2025: Grammy-nominated reggae legend Buju Banton is set to bring his iconic sound and powerful stage presence to Los Angeles this summer as the headlining act for the opening night of BET Experience 2025.

Buju Banton seen here performing onstage during his Long Walk To Freedom New York on July 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The Jamaican superstar will kick off the four-day celebration on June 5 with a high-energy performance at the Hollywood Palladium, marking a significant cultural moment for Caribbean music at one of Black entertainment’s most high-profile events.

Known for his deep catalog of hits and electrifying live shows, Banton’s appearance is expected to draw reggae fans from across the globe. His performance underscores the growing international influence of Caribbean music and its integral role in Black culture.

BET Media Group announced Banton as part of the first wave of performers for the annual BET Experience, which will take place from June 5 to 8, leading up to the BET Awards 2025 on June 9.

Tickets for Buju Banton’s June 5 concert are now available at BETExperience.com, where fans can also find access to other BETX events, including the legendary Roots Picnic Experience and BET R&B Night.

The full BET Experience 2025 weekend includes fan-favorite BETX FanFest at the Los Angeles Convention Center (June 7–8), and the WayMaker Men’s Summit (June 5–6), focusing on empowerment and leadership for men of color.

The Roots and Lil Kim are also expected to perform but Buju Banton’s presence is already generating buzz, reinforcing his legacy as one of reggae’s most influential voices.