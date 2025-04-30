News Americas, New York, NY, April 30, 2025: A 44-year-old Haitian woman in U.S. immigration custody has died at a Florida detention center, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed.

Marie Ange Blaise was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, April 25, at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, according to a statement issued by ICE on Tuesday. The cause of death remains under investigation.

ICE said it has notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. The Haitian consulate in Miami was also informed of Blaise’s death.

Blaise had reportedly entered the U.S. without legal admission or parole. She first came into contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on February 12 at the Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport in Saint Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, as she attempted to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Authorities issued her a Notice of Expedited Removal that same day due to her lack of a valid immigrant visa.

She was taken into ICE custody two days later and initially detained at a staging facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was then transferred to the Richwood Correctional Center in Oakdale, Louisiana, before arriving at the Broward Transitional Center on April 5.

ICE policy mandates that in-custody deaths be reported to Congress, advocacy organizations, and the media within two business days. Additionally, a comprehensive report must be completed within 90 days as required by federal law.

The agency emphasized that all individuals in ICE custody are provided with comprehensive medical care, including 24-hour emergency services, throughout their detention.

