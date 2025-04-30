News Americas, New York, NY, April 30, 2025: The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has announced a reward of up to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Alejandro Arias-Monge, also known as “Diablo” – the most wanted fugitive in Costa Rica and the alleged leader of a violent transnational criminal organization.

U.S. Offers $500K Reward for Capture of Costa Rica Fugitive Alejandro “Diablo” Arias

The reward is being offered under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP), a U.S. initiative aimed at supporting law enforcement efforts to disrupt global crime networks.

Arias-Monge is wanted on multiple charges in Costa Rica, including drug trafficking, aggravated homicide, robbery, and money laundering. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), he is responsible for conspiring with drug traffickers and major criminal organizations to move multi-hundred-kilogram shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala to Mexico, with the ultimate goal of reaching the United States.

Authorities report that Arias’ organization uses social media platforms to threaten the public and government leaders in Costa Rica, posting disturbing content such as photos of firearms, violent messages, and videos of murders to intimidate citizens.

The DEA, in collaboration with Costa Rican law enforcement, has identified criminal cells operated by Arias in all seven of the country’s provinces—underscoring the widespread reach and danger of his network.

“This reward sends a strong message to Arias-Monge and those who support him that transnational crime will not go unchallenged,” said a U.S. official familiar with the operation.

Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the DEA via text, WhatsApp, or Signal at +1-956-517-7023, or by email at [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted in person at any U.S. embassy or consulate abroad or at local DEA field offices within the United States.

All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.