By NAN News Editor

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 8, 2025: Family, friends, union members, and community leaders will gather tomorrow, Saturday, August 9, to honor the life of Aland Etienne, a beloved Haitian-immigrant father and security officer killed earlier this week in a mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The funeral will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guarino Funeral Home in Brooklyn, with the public invited to pay respects outside the venue.

Aland Etienne, a beloved Caribbean immigrant and security guard who was killed in a mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Etienne, 46, was fatally shot Monday evening while on duty in the lobby of the Manhattan office tower, which houses major tenants including the National Football League and Blackstone. Authorities say the gunman, 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas, opened fire with an M4-style rifle, wounding several others before heading to the upper floors. Tamura later died by suicide.

The NYPD confirmed Tamura left behind a note referencing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and grievances related to football injuries. His writings asked that his brain be studied and cited former NFL player Terry Long, who died by suicide in 2005 and was later diagnosed with CTE.

Etienne’s death has reignited conversations around workplace safety for front-line security officers. A longtime member of 32BJ SEIU, Etienne was remembered by Pastreich as “a New York hero” whose service often went unrecognized.

“Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line,” 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich said, recalling a similar 2015 attack that claimed the life of another union member, Idrissa Camara.

Etienne’s brother, Smith Etienne, described him as a devoted father and “fantastic” older sibling. “He was my hero,” Smith said. “He made this city a little safer every day.”

Etienne is survived by his two children, whose futures are the focus of a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $36,000 toward a $250,000 goal. The fund – titled “Support Aland Etienne kids after the tragedy” – will be dedicated to their education and well-being.

His widow, Rachelle Paoli, joined union leaders and elected officials at a Wednesday press conference. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani praised Etienne’s dedication and called for stronger protections for security staff across the city.

Organizers of the fund wrote: “We are grieving, we are heartbroken – but we are also hopeful. Hopeful that the same love Aland gave to the world will now be returned to his children.”

Service Details:

When: Saturday, August 9, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Guarino Funeral Home, 9222 Flatlands Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Press Availability: Manny Pastreich, 32BJ SEIU President, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

To contribute to the Etienne Children’s Fund, visit: gofundme.com/f/aland-etienne