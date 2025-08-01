By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, York, August 1, 2025: A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $36,000 toward a $250,000 goal to support the children of Aland Etienne, the beloved Haitian immigrant and security guard who was killed earlier this week in a mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Etienne, 46, was working in the building’s lobby Monday evening when authorities say he was fatally shot by Shane Devon Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. Tamura, armed with an M4-style rifle, wounded several others before proceeding to the building’s upper floors. The office tower houses high-profile tenants including the National Football League and investment firm Blackstone.

Etienne is survived by his two children, whose future the GoFundMe seeks to secure. The page, titled ‘Support Aland Etienne kids after the tragedy,’ notes that “all funds raised will go directly toward their education and well-being, ensuring that even in his absence, his love continues to guide and protect them.”

Etienne’s brother, Smith Etienne, remembered him as a devoted father and a “fantastic” older sibling who inspired those around him. “He was my hero,” he said during a press conference at 32BJ SEIU headquarters on Wednesday. “He was light in every room. He made this city a little safer every day.”

Tamura, the alleged gunman, left behind a rambling suicide note blaming chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) for his deteriorating mental state. He claimed he was attempting to target the NFL but took the wrong elevator. Tamura later died by suicide.

The NYPD confirmed Tamura had a history of mental illness and had expressed grievances about his football-related brain injuries. His note reportedly read, “Study my brain please,” and referenced former NFL player Terry Long, who died by suicide in 2005 and was posthumously diagnosed with CTE.

The fatal shooting has reignited discussions around workplace safety, particularly for front-line security personnel. Etienne was a longtime member of 32BJ SEIU, a union that has previously lost members to similar acts of violence. Union president Manny Pastreich called Etienne a “New York hero.”

“Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line,” Pastreich said in a statement. “Their contributions are essential, though often unappreciated.”

He recalled the 2015 killing of 32BJ member Idrissa Camara, a federal building security officer fatally shot in a similar attack.

Etienne’s widow, Rachelle Paoli, stood alongside union leaders and elected officials during Wednesday’s remarks. Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who is also running for mayor, praised Etienne’s dedication and called for improved protections for building security staff.

The GoFundMe campaign describes Etienne not only as a protector but also as a filmmaker and a proud father who dreamed of a bright future for his children. The fund’s organizers wrote: “We are grieving, we are heartbroken — but we are also hopeful. Hopeful that the same love Aland gave to the world will now be returned to his children.”

As of today, August 1st, over 362 donations have been made.

To contribute to the Etienne Children’s Fund, visit: gofundme.com/f/aland-etienne