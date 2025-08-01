By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 1, 2025: If you’re an immigrant in the United States – or planning to become one – brace yourself. The U.S. government is coming for your wallet with new US immigration fees. Again!

Thanks to the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, (USCIS), is rolling out a new round of immigration fees. And this time, they’re not playing. As of July 22, 2025, anyone submitting immigration-related forms must include the new H.R. 1-mandated fees – or face rejection.

In what feels more like a revenue grab than a policy reform, the federal government has codified a multi-layered fee structure for critical immigration benefits like asylum, work permits, Temporary Protected Status, (TPS), and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status. These new charges are in addition to already steep USCIS filing fees. Because apparently, squeezing immigrants dry is a bipartisan sport in Washington.

Here’s What You’re Facing

Asylum Seekers will now have to pay $100 to file Form I-589. But it doesn’t stop there. Every year that your asylum case remains pending, you’ll owe a new Annual Asylum Fee, (AAF) of $100. Yes, even if your case is stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

Employment Authorization Document, (EAD) fees are also increasing:

First-time applicants (under asylum, parole, or TPS) will pay $550.

Renewals or extensions? That’s $275.

Special Immigrant Juveniles, some of the most vulnerable children in the immigration system, will now face a $250 filing fee for Form I-360.

TPS applicants will see one of the most jaw-dropping hikes – registration for Form I-821 is rising from $50 to $500.

And here’s the kicker: these new H.R. 1 fees do not replace current ones. They’re stacked on top, meaning applicants must submit multiple separate payments for a single case. Thinking about requesting a fee waiver? Not so fast. The H.R. 1 fees are non-waivable – even if you qualify for a waiver on existing USCIS fees.

Worse yet, these fees are indexed to inflation, so expect them to increase every year. This isn’t a one-time sting – it’s a slow financial bleed.

And That’s Not All: Enter the “Visa Integrity Fee”

The Trump administration has also introduced a $250 “Visa Integrity Fee” under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025. This new fee affects non-immigrant visa applicants, including:

Tourists (B-1/B-2)

Students (F-1)

Temporary workers (H-1B, L-1, O-1)

Exempt are travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries—primarily in Europe. In theory, the fee is refundable if the traveler does not overstay or violate visa terms. But that remains to be seen.

These fees have gone into effect and will be subject to annual inflation adjustments.

Who’s Benefiting From All This?

While some of the revenue will go to the Immigration Examinations Fee Account (IEFA), a sizable portion heads straight to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund – raising the uncomfortable question: are immigrants being used to plug the federal deficit?

Let’s be honest – many of these applicants are fleeing war, persecution, or poverty. They pay taxes. They contribute to the workforce. Yet, they’re treated like an open cash register – always asked to give more, with little promise of timely service or fair treatment in return.

While USCIS says it will send reminders to asylum seekers about their AAF due dates, failure to pay could mean delays or denials – adding bureaucratic insult to economic injury.

And don’t expect any big announcement. These sweeping changes were buried quietly in the Federal Register, released while the public’s attention was conveniently elsewhere.

If the Trump administration is serious about fairness in immigration, then affordability must be part of the equation. A just system is not only about paperwork – it’s about access. Right now, that access is being priced out of reach for many.

One thing is clear: navigating U.S. immigration today isn’t just a legal maze – it’s a financial minefield.

Immigrants, get your wallets ready.

Felicia J. Persaud is the founder and publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, the only daily newswire and digital platform dedicated exclusively to Caribbean Diaspora and Black immigrant news across the Americas.