News Americas, New York, NY, March 7, 2024: Golden Krust, the leading family-owned Caribbean culinary brand in the U.S., is expanding its reach with the launch of Golden Krust Island Select, an exclusive new product line available only at Walmart.

The Island Select line introduces two new Jamaican patty varieties – Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable – alongside a bold new packaging redesign featuring a sleek, vertical box. This modernized look will roll out across all Golden Krust grocery products, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

New Flavors & Classic Favorites

Golden Krust Island Select offers a mix of traditional and new flavors, including:

✅ Strawberry & Cream Cheese – A sweet and creamy twist on the classic patty, combining real strawberries and smooth cream cheese, perfect for breakfast or dessert.

✅ Vegetable – A hearty blend of cabbage, corn, green beans, carrots, broccoli, and onions, seasoned with Caribbean spices like garlic, thyme, and Scotch bonnet peppers.

These join the beloved Beef (Spicy & Mild), Chicken, and Jerk Chicken varieties, ensuring something for every craving.

“We are proud to grow the reach and legacy of Golden Krust’s authentic Caribbean products with the launch of Island Select, a new sub-brand now available exclusively at Walmart,” said Steven Clarke, Golden Krust’s Vice President of Marketing.

Convenience & Nationwide Availability

Now available in 1,600 Walmart locations across 30 states, the Golden Krust Island Select patties are easy to prepare in the microwave, oven, or air fryer. Each pack contains two patties, making them a convenient and satisfying option for home, work, or on the go.

Golden Krust continues to expand its presence beyond its 100+ restaurants, with frozen patties and baked goods available in over 22,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Publix, Target, and ShopRite.

For more information, visit goldenkrust.com.