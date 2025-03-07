News Americas, New York, NY, March 7, 2024: This week is an exciting one for Caribbean music lovers, with the release of new reggae and gospel projects from some of the region’s most iconic artists. From Carlene Davis’ faith-filled album to Steel Pulse’s reggae tribute to The Police and Protoje’s latest anthem, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Carlene Davis Drops 13th Gospel Album, Songs of Zion

Jamaican gospel and reggae trailblazer Carlene Davis has released her 13th gospel album and 23rd overall, Songs of Zion, on February 28 via VPAL Music and Glory Music. The album blends roots reggae, gospel, and Nyahbinghi, reflecting Davis’ Jamaican heritage while delivering uplifting messages of faith and hope.

Co-produced with her husband, Tommy Cowan, the album features some of Jamaica’s most talented musicians, including Dean Fraser, Dave Green, Dale Brown, Othneil Lewis, and Kenroy “Shortman” Mullings. The first single, “Rapha”, has already been gaining international attention.

Davis, who was honored with Jamaica’s Order of Distinction in 2010, is one of the most significant female Jamaican artists, with a career spanning decades and including hits like “Dial My Number.” Songs of Zion is part of a three-album release by Glory Music, which also includes Now (The Spoken Word) by Pastor Sara Cowan and Reggae Sax (Gospel Edition) by Verlando Small.

The album is available on all streaming platforms and will be featured on Glory Music’s upcoming tour.

Steel Pulse & Clive Hunt Release Reggae Cover of So Lonely

Legendary British reggae band Steel Pulse has teamed up with renowned producer Clive Hunt for a reggae rendition of The Police’s hit song “So Lonely”. The track is the fifth and final single from the upcoming album Fields of Gold: A Reggae Tribute to Sting, which drops March 14 via Ineffable Records.

The album is a star-studded reggae tribute featuring performances from Third World, Maxi Priest, The Skatalites, J Boog, Big Youth, Kumar, Groundation, and more. Hunt, who has worked with icons like Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Beres Hammond, and Stevie Wonder, brings his signature production style to this unique project.

🎶 Stream “So Lonely” now: https://ineffable.to/solonely

Protoje Drops New Single BIG 45

Reggae heavyweight Protoje is back with a fresh new anthem, “BIG 45”, produced by The Indiggnation and Winta James – the masterminds behind his hits “Who Knows” and “Switch It Up” (featuring Koffee).

Blending hip-hop, soul, jazz, reggae, and dancehall, Protoje continues to push the genre’s boundaries. The Grammy-nominated artist has been featured in Rolling Stone, THE FADER, and Vogue Magazine and has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Fresh off a tour in Ethiopia, Protoje has upcoming performances in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the U.S.

🎥 Watch the official video for “BIG 45”

With these new releases, Caribbean music continues to make waves across the globe, offering fans an exciting mix of reggae, gospel, and cultural tributes. Be sure to check out these new tracks and support the artists keeping the region’s rich musical legacy alive!