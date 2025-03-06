KINGSTON, JAMAICA, Thursday, March 6, 2025: Survivors Unlimited, a Jamaican based grief support training organization, is set to host a workshop, “Grief in the Workplace: A Guide for Leaders,” on March 19, 2025.

This virtual event aims to equip managers, HR professionals, and other organizational leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively support bereaved employees while maintaining workplace productivity and morale.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Dr. Diane Bergeron, Senior Research Scientist at the Center for Creative Leadership, USA, who will deliver the keynote address, “Understanding Bereavement in the Workplace: A Call for Compassionate Action.” Other prominent speakers include Dr. Cassida Jones-Johnson, President of the Human Resources Management Association of Jamaica, (HRMAJ),

Dr. Peter Weller, Clinical and Community Psychologist, and Ms. Marguerite Orane, Executive Leadership and Strategy Coach. Together, they will guide participants through practical approaches for supporting grieving employees, navigating team dynamics after a loss, and cultivating leadership resilience.

Discussions will be led by Hope McNish, a seasoned workshop facilitator and trained grief counsellor.

The Survivors Unlimited bereavement training series is an initiative of Healing Journey Retreats, a wellness organization located in Kingston, Jamaica. Its founder and president, Lorraine Jones-Lawrence, has been hosting workshops focused on the needs of grievers since 1999. She is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling (ADEC), and author of the book, ‘You Gotta Get Up: Surviving the Loss of Your Child.’

More information on the workshop is available at www.survivorsunlimited.com