News Americas, New York, NY, March 6, 2025: Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste made history on March 1, 2025, by winning the prestigious Arnold International Bikini Competition in Columbus, Ohio, becoming the first Black woman and first Haitian to claim the coveted title.

Auguste was among 10 elite athletes competing for the title, but she emerged victorious, standing center stage as the 2025 Bikini International champion. This major win solidifies her status as one of the top contenders for the Bikini Olympia, scheduled for October 9-12, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Haitian national Vania Auguste is the 2025 Bikini International champion. (L’Union Suite image/Instagram)

2025 Bikini International Top Six Results:

Vania Auguste Aimee Delgado Ashlyn Little Maria Acosta Ariana Brothers Jasmine Gonzalez

The event also marked a significant moment in bodybuilding history, as two-time Olympia champion Angelica Teixeira made her final competition appearance. Teixeira, a former two-time Bikini International winner, was honored on stage for her achievements and contributions to the sport.

Vania Auguste is the first Haitian and First Black woman to win the contest.

A Shocking Victory

While Auguste is a respected name in the fitness industry, her victory was considered an upset, as Aimee Delgado was widely favored to win the competition. However, Auguste’s outstanding physique, presentation, and stage presence ultimately secured her the championship.

This triumph also means automatic qualification for Auguste to compete at the 2025 Bikini Olympia, where she will go head-to-head with the world’s best athletes in the category.

Auguste’s win is a monumental achievement not only for her career but also for Haiti, as she becomes the first Haitian athlete to claim an Arnold Classic title – one of the most prestigious events in bodybuilding. Her victory serves as an inspiration for Caribbean athletes looking to break barriers in the world of fitness and bodybuilding.

With this historic milestone, Auguste is now a name to watch as she prepares for her Bikini Olympia debut later this year.