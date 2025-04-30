News Americas, New York, NY, April 30, 2025: Haitian American Ashton Jeanty made history last week by becoming the highest-drafted player in Boise State University’s history, selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft—a proud milestone for the Haitian diaspora and a shining example of the growing global impact of Caribbean heritage athletes.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is introduced during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on April 25, 2025, in Henderson, Nevada. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Jeanty, the son of a Haitian father and a second-generation Haitian American mother, is also a devout Christian whose remarkable collegiate journey culminated in a dominant 2024 season. The dynamic running back rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning national acclaim as a Heisman Trophy runner-up and recipient of the prestigious Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, and partly raised on a U.S. Navy base in Naples, Italy, Jeanty’s journey reflects a life shaped by discipline and perseverance. A former high school quarterback, he transitioned to running back and rushed for over 1,200 yards in just six games in Italy before finishing his senior year at Lone Star High School in Texas with 1,843 yards and 41 total touchdowns. He committed to Boise State in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders running back and Haitian American, Ashton Jeanty, middle, shares a laugh with head coach Pete Carroll as he is introduced during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Jeanty’s star continued to rise at Boise State, leading the team with 1,347 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, along with a national-best 569 receiving yards among running backs. In 2024, he shattered records, including a 267-yard, six-touchdown game in the season opener, finishing as the national leader in rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage.

Opting out of the NFL Scouting Combine, Jeanty showcased his skills at Boise State’s pro day. Days before the draft, he addressed NFL general managers in a candid letter, writing: “It’s TACKLE football … you know what I’m saying? I’d draft the guy they can’t tackle.”

Jeanty’s playing style has drawn comparisons to NFL legend Marshawn Lynch for his relentless drive and ability to break tackles. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll, who once coached Lynch in Seattle, noted, “There’s a special makeup in there with Ashton.” General Manager John Spytek added that Jeanty was “too valuable to pass up” as the team looks to revitalize its running game following Josh Jacobs’ departure.

Jeanty is now the second-highest drafted running back in Raiders history, trailing only Darren McFadden. His selection is not only a personal triumph but also a proud moment for Haitian Americans and the wider Caribbean immigrant community.

“I want to show everyone the running back position remains valuable when you have an exceptional player,” Jeanty shared after draft night.

With his faith, grit, and cultural pride, Ashton Jeanty is ready to shine on football’s biggest stage and inspire the next generation. He is expected to earn approximately $32 million from his fully guaranteed rookie contract.