News Americas, PENNSLYVANIA, PA, Weds. April 30, 2025: New York-based non-profit, Team Jamaica Bickle, (TJB), founded by Caribbean advocate Irwine Clare, Sr., OD, has honored several Jamaican high school athletes for their exceptional performances at the 129th Penn Relays Carnival, held April 24-26 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The Kingston College of Jamaica High School Boys’ 4×400 relay team poses with the wheel after winning the Championship of America during the Penn Relays at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania on April 25, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Among those recognized by TJB were Hydel High and Kingston College’s 4×400-m relay teams, along with triple jump champions Jade Ann Dawkins of St. Jago High and Michael Andre Edwards of Jamaica College. TJB, a U.S.-based charity supporting Jamaican athletes at the Relays with meals and discounted accommodation, awarded US$12,000 (approximately J$1.9 million) to top-performing Jamaican teams.

For the first time, the TJB rewards were expanded to include field events, acknowledging the growing impact of Jamaican talent beyond the track.

Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel HS of Jamaica reacts after winning the High School Girls’ 4×400 Championship of America during the Penn Relays at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Jamaican teams winning the prestigious 4×100-m, 4×400-m, and 4×800-m Championships of America relays each received US$1,200. Among the standout winners were Calabar High and Edwin Allen High, who dominated the sprint relay events.

Special awards were also presented to Shema Dunkley and Shanice Catnott of Oberlin High School for their outstanding contributions.

One of the highlights of the event was Hydel High’s record-breaking victory in the High School Girls’ 4×400-m. The team of Natassia Fletcher, Abigail Campbell, Sashana Johnson, and Jody-Ann Daley clocked an astonishing 3:30.42 – slashing 2.35 seconds off the previous record and earning the school its fourth consecutive title in the event at Penns. The time now ranks as the fifth-fastest in history by an Under-20 female team worldwide.

Naethan Bryan of Saint George College of Jamaica crosses the finish line in the High Schools Boys 4×100 International during Penn Relays at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania on April 24, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Their performance broke the 3:32.77 mark set by Hydel in 2022 and also bested the Franklin Field and American high school record of 3:31.68 set in 2024 by Montverde Academy of Florida. Only five national Under-20 squads have ever gone faster, including the legendary Jamaican team of Kerron Stewart, Sheryl Morgan, Melaine Walker, and Patricia Hall, who ran 3:29.66 at the same venue in 2001.

TJB’s continued commitment to rewarding excellence ensures that the next generation of Jamaican track and field stars receives both recognition and support on the international stage.