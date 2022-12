News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 5, 2022: Thousands of immigrants, many from Haiti, have been waiting in Mexico to see if Title 42, a U.S. public health order used to expel migrants seeking asylum, is lifted on December 21, as ordered by a federal judge. Many Haitians fleeing gang violence, cholera and hunger in Haiti are now stuck at migrant camps including in Matamoros and Reynosa, Mexico. Here are some pictures from the camps.

Haitian immigrants wait for entrance to a migrant shelter on December 3, 2022 in Reynosa, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

A Haitian immigrant waits for entrance to a migrant shelter on December 3, 2022 in Reynosa, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Haitian immigrant Peterson stands near the Rio Grande on the Mexican side of the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Immigrants from Haiti walk outside a migrant shelter on December 3, 2022 in Reynosa, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Haitian immigrant Bergeline, now in Florida speaks to her husband Peterson, currently stuck at a migrant camp on December 2, 2022 in Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)