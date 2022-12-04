News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 2, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Dec. 2, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

A former NBA star and shoe entrepreneur selected to help raise New York’s $200 million fund connected to its emerging legal weed have failed to rake in the cash, according to a new report. Social Equity Impact Ventures — which includes Chris Webber and businesswoman Lavetta Willis — has come under scrutiny after being named by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) last June to manage the massive public-private fund meant to bring equity to the state’s cannabis industry.

A UK gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK from Jamaica. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo and Akee. All were addressed to Vision Christian Ministries. The three were found guilty of importing the class B drug.

An Irish lawmaker Has introduced a bill to legalize the possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use. The legislation was introduced by Gino Kenny, a lawmaker known as a Teachta Dála (TD) and a member of Ireland’s People Before Profit political party. If passed, the bill would legalize the possession of up to seven grams of cannabis and 2.5 grams of cannabis resin for personal use.

Guyana Police this week destroyed millions of dollars in Cannabis, found at several farms in Berbice. Some 37,000 suspected plants ranging from three to seven feet in height and weighing approximately 4,000 pounds. were destroyed.

According to newly published research report from InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd, the global Cannabidiol (CBD) API market is predicted to register a promising CAGR of 41.7% between 2022 and 2030.

High Tide has announced that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the company is now Canada’s top revenue-generating cannabis company. High Tide is North America’s first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, making it the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, operating more than 100 Canna Cabana retail stores.

The Reef Cannabis Dispensary of Detroit and Muskegon Heights’ “Reefopoly” will give away $100,00 in cash prizes, a lifetime supply of Cannabis, plus a Caribbean trip for two, and thousands of other instant prizes – including basement grow kits and more! Game players will visit reefopoly.com/register/ and follow the simple steps to sign up.

At least 10 students in LA were yesterday treated for possible cannabis overdose at the Van Nuys Middle School. The students, between 12 and 15 years old, reportedly over dosed on edibles.

Colonies of rats scurried their way through Indian police warehouses, eating hundreds of kilograms worth of seized marijuana that was locked away as criminal evidence, CNN reported. Authorities estimate that over 700 kilograms of pot were potentially noshed on by the furry obstructions to justice in the city of Mathura.

And three Cannabis stocks to watch are: Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF); Cresco Labs (CRLBF ) and Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH ).