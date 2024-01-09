News Americas, HARTFORD, CT, Mon. Jan. 8, 2023: Hartford Athletic has officially announced the signing of Jamaican Reggae Boyz defender Jordan Scarlett for the upcoming 2024 United Soccer League Championship, commencing March 9 in the United States. The 28-year-old defender is set to join the Connecticut-based club, subject to approval from the league and federation. His move follows a stint with Louisville City FC in 2023, which was prematurely ended by a knee injury after just three appearances.

Scarlett is the third Jamaican player Hartford Athletic has acquired this year, following the signings of Deshane Beckford and Romario Williams from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. These new additions, including Scarlett, enhance the club’s Caribbean presence, joining compatriot Andre Lewis and Trinidad & Tobago’s Tristan Hodge.

Expressing his enthusiasm on the club’s website, Scarlett mentioned, “I am genuinely appreciative to be back playing the game that holds my heart.” Having grown up in New York, he views signing with Hartford as a homecoming and is excited to play in front of Hartford’s passionate fan base. He looks forward to contributing to the talented and exciting team at Hartford Athletic.

Scarlett, a native of Jamaica who grew up in the Bronx, attended Iona University and was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. He played his first three professional seasons with the New York Red Bulls II from 2017 to 2019. His USL Championship career is notable, with 157 appearances including time with the Red Bulls and Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he was a defensive leader and helped them reach the Eastern Conference final in each of his three seasons from 2020 to 2022.

Hartford’s head coach and general manager, Brendan Burke, praised Scarlett on the club’s website, highlighting his aggressive defending, aerial prowess, and valuable postseason experience. Burke expressed excitement about Scarlett driving the core group of defenders in the upcoming season.

Scarlett debuted internationally in June 2022 in a match against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League, representing the Reggae Boyz.