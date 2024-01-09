News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024: L’ACADCO, Jamaica’s Leading Contemporary Dance Company, makes a much-anticipated comeback to New York City with a gala performance on January 11th.

This marks their first appearance in the city in two decades. The event, featuring a special performance at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, will be under the patronage of the Consul General of Jamaica to New York, Alsion Roach-Wilson and aims to celebrate Dr. Una S.T. Clarke’s contributions, aligning with the theme: Building Bridges Through The Arts.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New-York-based Jamaican charity Children of Jamaica Outreach, (COJO) Inc. Tickets are available at touchstonelink.com/lacadco.

The event will highlight the exceptional talent and agility of L’Acadco’s dancers, offering both long-time supporters and newcomers a mesmerizing experience. The performance will feature contemporary pieces and traditional Caribbean dance forms, choreographed by Jessica Shaw, Orville McFarlane, and L’Antoinette Stines, the company’s Artistic Director. Notably, Dr. Stines’ acclaimed works, Satta and Honfour, will be part of the evening’s repertoire.

It will be further enhanced by the presence of special guest Amma D. McKen, a renowned Yoruba Orisha Singer and Priestess of Yemonja. A Brooklyn native, McKen has been immersed in Yoruba sacred music since the age of 14 and holds the prestigious title of Akpon. She has the distinction of being the first African American woman to produce a musical recording of these traditional songs, “Alaako Oso: Owner of the Songs is Eloquent.”

L’Acadco’s roots trace back to 1978 when Dr. L’Antoinette Stines founded Miami’s first Black dance company. After returning to Jamaica in 1982, Dr. Stines and her company have become influential ambassadors of Jamaican and Caribbean culture. Dr. Stines developed L’Antech, a unique Caribbean dance technique, blending Classical Ballet with Jamaican and Caribbean dance styles. This innovative approach has been integral to L’Acadco’s expression of the region’s vibrant culture and heritage.

Celebrated as Jamaica’s leading contemporary dance company, L’ACADCO’s members hail from across the Caribbean, including Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Bermuda, Cuba, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago. Since its inception, the company has stood as a dynamic representative and advocate of Caribbean culture and dance. For more information, visit lacadco.com.