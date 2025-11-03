By Teacher Kishma Isaac

News Americas, BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Mon. Nov. 3, 2025: The images from Hurricane Melissa are seared into our bones. Houses overturned like broken toys, trees stripped to their ribs, roofs peeled back to reveal sleeping rooms exposed to rain and wind, and Caribbean children with wide eyes clutching soft blankets that no longer smell like home. Mothers, fathers, and grandparents walk with hollow faces and tear-streaked cheeks as they count their losses and hold memories against the raw air. These are not distant photographs. They are the faces and streets of Jamaica, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Haiti where schools lie in ruins and neighborhoods wait for repair. The shock is physical, but the grief is deeper, felt in the soul.

Diano Morris poses with his pet parrot in front of destroyed property in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Bluefields, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Children feel this pain too. When homes and schools are damaged and daily routines disappear, children lose their sense of safety and stability. They may become withdrawn, fearful, or restless, unsure of what tomorrow will bring. That is why attachment and responsive relationships are now the most powerful tools for healing. When a caregiver looks into a frightened child’s eyes and says, “You are safe with me,” the brain begins to calm and trust starts to rebuild (Maguire Fong, 2020; Lally & Mangione, 2017). In these fragile days, comfort, consistency, and kindness are the medicine children need most.

For caregivers and educators, priorities must begin with safety, nourishment, and emotional care. Create small, safe spaces in churches, community centers, or repaired classrooms where children can rest, eat, and play under the watchful care of familiar adults. Keep routines simple and predictable such as songs before meals, quiet storytelling, and gentle play. When possible, provide nutritious food, clean water, and access to basic health services. Emotional first aid can be as simple as listening to a child’s story, naming their feelings, or holding them while they cry. These are small acts with large healing power (Zero to Three, 2023).

Recovery also means rebuilding systems of care. Train caregivers, teachers, and volunteers to recognize the signs of stress and trauma in children. Use primary caregiving where one steady adult cares for a small group of children to rebuild trust and emotional safety. Work with local health services, schools, and faith based organizations to offer counseling, parenting workshops, and support for families. Play and storytelling should not be seen as luxuries but as lifelines, ways for children to process what happened, imagine new futures, and feel joy again.

Even among debris, hope can bloom. A familiar song, a warm meal, or a patient embrace can begin the work of emotional repair. Rebuilding homes and schools is essential, but so is rebuilding hearts and minds. When caregivers are steady, supported, and sensitive, they become beacons of stability for children learning to live again. Across the Caribbean, our hands, voices, and compassion can help heal the islands and the children together, restoring not only buildings but also the bright promise of tomorrow.



EDITOR’S NOTE: Teacher Kishma Isaac is an experienced educator with more than 17 years of teaching across early childhood and primary levels. She is a published author, coach to young children, and mentor to parents and caregivers throughout the Caribbean. Known for her compassionate, practical, and hope centered approach, Teacher Kishma believes that rebuilding after crisis begins in the heart with love, learning, and the power of responsive care.