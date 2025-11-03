CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (TSX: PKI) (“Parkland“) announced today that Sunoco LP (“Sunoco”) completed the acquisition of Parkland on October 31, 2025 (the “Transaction”).

Parkland shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the close of markets on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and, until such time, will continue to be traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Common Units of SunocoCorp LLC (“SunocoCorp”) to be received by Parkland shareholders in connection with the Transaction will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 6, 2025 under the ticker symbol “SUNC” following the settlement of the Parkland shares and completion of the allocation process for the SunocoCorp Common Units.1

About Sunoco and SunocoCorp

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 32 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean, and Europe. The Partnership’s midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 160 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership’s fuel distribution operations, which distribute over 15 billion gallons annually to approximately 11,000 Sunoco and partner-branded retail locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

SunocoCorp (NYSE: SUNC) is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns a direct limited partner interest in Sunoco LP.

SUN and SUNC are headquartered in Dallas, Texas. More information is available at www.sunocolp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including without limitation statements regarding the delisting of the Parkland shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the timing for the commencement of trading of the SunocoCorp Common Units on the New York Stock Exchange. Forward-looking statements often address future business and financial events, conditions, expectations, plans or ambitions, and often include, but are not limited to, words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “target” or similar expressions, or variations or negatives of these words, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and ambitions and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond management’s control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements, including factors associated with the timing for the completion of the de-listing process and the settlement procedures and allocation process for the delivery of SunocoCorp Common Units. These risks, as well as other risks associated with Parkland are discussed in Parkland’s annual information for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other documents filed from time to time by Parkland with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Parkland does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, unless required by law.



Contacts





Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance

(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

1 Sunoco indirectly acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary 2709716 Alberta ULC (the “Purchaser”), all of the issued and outstanding Parkland shares. Immediately before the effective time, Sunoco did not own any Parkland shares. Each Parkland shareholder immediately before the effective time will receive, for each Parkland share held: (i) C$44.00 in cash, (ii) approximately 0.536 common units representing limited liability company interests in SunocoCorp (“SunocoCorp Units”), or (iii) C$19.80 in cash and 0.295 SunocoCorp Units, subject to elections, proration, maximum amounts and adjustments in accordance with the plan of arrangement, details of which may be found in the management information circular and proxy statement of Parkland dated May 26, 2025, resulting in total consideration of approximately C$3,457,770,643.42 in cash and 51,517,198 SunocoCorp Units. An early warning report will be filed under Parkland’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy, please contact Sunoco LP, 8111 Westchester Drive, Suite 400 Dallas, TX 75225, United States, Attn: Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Senior Vice President – Finance, Tel: (214) 840-5660. The Purchaser’s address is 4200 Bankers Hall West, 888 – 3rd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5, Canada. Parkland’s head office is located at Suite 1800, 240 4th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 4H4, Canada.