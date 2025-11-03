News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Mon. Nov. 3, 2025: In Greek mythology, Azruddin Mohamed would be Icarus, with a gold-plated set of wings and a selfie stick. Not satisfied with soaring into the clouds, he had to get closer to the sun – his wax wings melting (gold in this case), he comes spiralling back to earth.

But this is a reality the present subject’s psyche seems incapable of recognising even when US extradition came calling. With a smirk, he donned what he thinks is a magic cloak outside the Georgetown Law Court and became “a Simple Miner.”

Guyana’s new opposition leader was arrested and then released on bail on Oct. 31, 2025.

His father, Nazar Mohamed – patriarch, businessman, and maestro of covert charm – spent decades quietly mining not only gold, but influence, perfecting the art of looking humble while counting bars of bullion. Azruddin, however, skipped the humility part entirely. He took one look at Dad’s discreet success and decided subtlety was for peasants.

Where Nazar cultivated the mild-mannered air of the “simple miner,” Azruddin was the miner’s son who mistook what he saw in the mirror as a deity of gold. The day he declared himself “the richest man in Guyana,” he wasn’t just inflating his net worth – he was staging a Freudian jailbreak. After all, why settle for being heir when you can crown yourself king?

Now: reality check. As a result of the U.S. indictments, it emerged that the father-son duo of Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed control the company in question. Nazar owns 90 %, Azruddin owns 10 % – hardly the “I built the empire from scratch” narrative. Yet, Azruddin, as the sole heir, positions himself as the Big Cheese.

But you wouldn’t detect this discrepancy from the son’s wardrobe or his Instagram captions. To him, the company is just a backdrop – the real brand is Azruddin™: gold, glamour, and sunglasses opaque enough to hide both genuine emotion and extradition anxiety.

Under The Bus

And yet, when the U.S. extradition request landed – gold smuggling, tax evasion, the works – the family façade cracked. On arraignment day, Azruddin didn’t miss a beat, holding the cuffs high for another photo op: out came the smirk, the shades and a sudden case of selective amnesia. His father? Oh, he’s the dealer, I’m just a miner. A miner! The man who poses with Lamborghinis now recasts himself as a humble worker in boots and dust.

Parliament reopens today, Monday, Nov. 3rd – that final refuge of a man in trouble. By mix of seats, Azruddin now stands as the presumptive Leader of the Opposition. He has no manifesto, no policies and no discernible ideology – but who needs those when you have a media circus and a pending extradition? His party colleagues whisper of loyalty, but they’ve seen what happens when you’re inconvenient: the bus is always idling, ready for another passenger. ANUG and it’s leader, Dr. Mark France, knows this well – and papa Mohamed, if he doesn’t already realise, will quickly do so.

There is now an urgent onus of the We Invest In Nationhood parliamentary members to act wisely in the best interest of the country and the people when they cast their vote for who will be the next opposition leader in Parliament.

Keeping Up With The Mohameds – A Reality TV Show

The entitled narcissist is not content to survive; he must dominate the narrative. Every headline is a mirror, and Azruddin stares lovingly into all of them. His constant smirk isn’t just arrogance – it’s armor. The designer sunglasses? Emotional camouflage. Beneath them lurks the calculation: How do I turn this indictment into a brand extension?

His father, by contrast, plays the covert narcissist – quiet, wounded, paternal. He built the empire, let his son front the glitter, and perhaps secretly admired his audacity until the feds knocked. Now, father and son stand side by side in court, the perfect case study in inter-generational narcissism: one hiding behind humility, the other behind mirrored lenses.

And should the U.S. get its way and Azruddin find himself boarding a plane in handcuffs, he’ll likely still flash that smirk – the kind that says: “You can arrest me, but you can’t unfollow me.” Even in custody, he’d probably insist on his shades, just to ensure the mugshot is on-brand.

For now, though, he struts the political stage like a man convinced his reflection can’t crack. The parliament, the press, the prosecutors – all part of his personal reality show, ‘Keeping Up With The Mohameds.’ And if history repeats, as it so often does with narcissists, we’ll soon see whether the entitled son consumes the father, or the covert patriarch quietly pulls the strings from the shadows once more.

Either way, this isn’t about ideology or governance. It’s about ego – inherited, refined, and weaponized in designer frames. The gold may have been mined from the earth, but the shine? That comes from something far more inexhaustible: self-adoration.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ron Cheong, born in Guyana, is a community activist and dedicated volunteer with an extensive international background in banking. Now residing in Toronto, Canada, he is a fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto. His comments are his own and does not reflect those of News Americas or its parent company, ICN.