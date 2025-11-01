By News Americas Staff

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Nov. 1, 2025: The devastation left behind by Hurricane Melissa continues to haunt Jamaica. Though the death toll remains at 19, the scale of destruction is staggering – entire rows of homes flattened, roofs torn away, and schools, churches, and hospitals heavily damaged.

Across the island, communities are struggling to recover as relief efforts continue. The human need remains immense, with thousands displaced and critical infrastructure in ruins.

Here are some of the most powerful and heart-wrenching images capturing the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica – a nation once again showing resilience amid unimaginable loss.

A woman lies along a plaza after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Melissa in Lacovia, St Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dorothy Headley, 75, prepares a meal of cow liver over a wood fire as damaged property is seen in the background in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in the Watercress community of Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Diano Morris poses with his pet parrot in front of destroyed property in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Bluefields, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

The destroyed Whitehouse Seventh-day Adventist Church, which was used as a shelter during the passage of Hurricane Melissa, is seen in the aftermath of the hurricane in White House, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Road infrastructure is seen damaged following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in the Newell community, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A building is seen damaged following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Vantor “before” satellite imagery shows a coastal town along the Black River, Jamaica. (Satellite image (c) 2025 Vantor)

A car is seen surrouneded by debris following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks past a car and damaged buildings October 29, 2025 following the passage the previous day of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks with a shovel in hand over rubble on Main Street in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)